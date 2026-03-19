Shillong Lajong FC defeated Chanmari FC 2-1 in the Indian Football League, moving to the top of the table. Phrangki Buam scored a dramatic brace in injury time of both halves to overturn an early lead from Chanmari's Christo Kamei.

Shillong Lajong FC rode a Phrangki Buam brace to defeat Chanmari FC 2-1 in Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday. The win takes them to the top of the table with seven points from four games, ahead of Rajasthan United on goal difference. Chanmari are sixth with five points from as many games.

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Chanmari had taken the lead early on through Christo Kamei (16'), before Buam (45+2' p, 90+5') scored in the injury-times of both halves to win it for the away team.

Chanmari Dominate Early, Take the Lead

It was a frantic start with chances at both ends bringing out memorable saves from both keepers. Shillong's Siwel Rymbai being the busier of the two, saving shots from Suamsawnga and the second Brazilian in the side, Jota, early. His goal was breached in the 16th minute, however, by a stunning left-footed curler over the wall by Kamei. The free-kick earned by Aaron drew a foul from Shillong skipper Kenstar Kharshong, who was also booked in the process.

Chanmari continued to dominate possession and were the more attacking of the sides, with Jota initiating most of the attacks from the left wing and giving Muasang a torrid time.

Lajong Equalise Against the Run of Play

Lajong equalised against the run of play in the first-half injury-time. Everbrightson Sana managed to get behind Papuia, getting onto the end of a long ball. Though the danger seemed to have been averted, Chanmari goalkeeper Zothanmawia lunged in with both feet, forcing the referee to point to the spot. Buam hit the underside of the cross-bar with a powerful spot-kick and saw the ball fall inside the line. Both sides went into the dressing rooms on level terms.

Buam's Late Heroics Seal Comeback

Chanmari began the second half in a similar attacking fashion. Amuana and Jota were guilty of missed chances, which could have put the game beyond Shillong. With the introduction of Tremeiki alongside Buam, Lajong injected a bit more pace in attack and started creating more chances as the game reached its end stages.

Their efforts bore fruit when, with six minutes added on, yet another substitute, Jakob, made a run on the left flank, before finding Buam with a perfectly-weighted cross. The latter made no mistake with the finish past Zothanmawia. The clock showed a minute more of added time left and Shillong had pulled off a heist. (ANI)