'Phenomenal triumph': Nita Ambani lauds India for clinching the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 title

On Sunday, in the clash of two unbeaten sides, India prevailed over South Africa with a resounding 9-wicket victory in the final of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup at Bayuemas Oval. 

ANI |Published: Feb 3, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder Nita Ambani showered praise on the Indian team that stayed unbeaten to successfully defend the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

It was an all-rounded display that saw India excel in all facets of the game against South Africa.

"Champions again! Congratulations to our incredible Girls in Blue for winning the U19 Women's T20 World Cup for the second year in a row! What a phenomenal triumph! Your grit, passion, talent, and hard work have made us all proud," Nita said.

"You've shown the world that India, Indian sport, and Indian women are truly unstoppable. Your stories and your journeys are an inspiration for generations to come. Keep shining!" she added.

Also read: ‘Golden generation has arrived’: Cricket fraternity lauds India women's team for retaining U19 World Cup title

After India breezed past to title in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy in the tournament was celebrated with beaming smiles.

The title defence began, Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare. 

Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her splendid performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.

