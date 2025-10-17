Pep Guardiola has declared he has 'unfinished business' at Manchester City, nine years into his tenure, citing the team's ongoing improvement after a rebuild.

For the first time since Guardiola's debut campaign, City failed to win a trophy last season as they finished third in the Premier League.

City lost two of their opening three league games of the current campaign but have now gone seven matches unbeaten in all competitions, closing to within three points of leaders Arsenal.

"In 2035, I will start to think about it," Guardiola, whose contract runs until 2027, joked when asked if he needs to take a break.

"I see things that we are doing much better than last season and in every game we are a little bit better.

"There is the margin that we can do better in many aspects and that gives me the energy that it's not job done. It's completely unfinished business. That's why I am here."

Erling Haaland's scintillating form has been the key to City's success so far this season.

Haaland has scored 21 times in 12 appearances for club and country, propelling Norway to the brink of a first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Guardiola believes that standard is "impossible" to maintain but said he and his City teammates have to step up when there is a drop-off.

"He feels really good, performance level not just in goals but many things he's outstanding," Guardiola said.

"Always what I said is it'll drop, it's impossible to stay there but I will be there, we will be there (to support him). We have this passion to help the team, and sustain in the bad moments."

City's opponents on Saturday, Everton, will be without their key player as Jack Grealish is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Grealish, who cost a club record £100 million ($134 million) when he joined City from Aston Villa in 2021, has been revitalised by a loan move to Merseyside.

"It's what he wanted," said Guardiola on Grealish's move.

"His impact has been massive since day one. He is playing well.... He is a lovely, unbelievable guy, but he didn't play for us for different reasons.

“Now he is back to real business, playing every game.”

