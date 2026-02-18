The PCA hailed Shubman Gill as a 'true leader' for his one-off Ranji appearance, where he mentored the Punjab squad and gave gifts. The PCA called the gesture inspiring and an example for the next generation of cricketers in Punjab.

PCA Hails Shubman Gill's Inspiring Return

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has hailed India star Shubman Gill for reconnecting with his roots after the batter made a special one-off appearance for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy last month. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the PCA expressed delight at welcoming "one of our very own" back to the state side, highlighting Gill's efforts beyond his on-field contribution.

During his stint with the Punjab squad in a one-off Ranji Trophy match, the Indian opener spent quality time with the players, sharing insights and lessons from his cricketing journey at the highest level.

"We were delighted to welcome one of our very own, @shubmangill, back to the Punjab team for a one-off Ranji appearance last month," the Punjab Cricket Association wrote on Instagram.

Gill also surprised team members with thoughtful gifts in recognition of their performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. "Shubman spent quality time with the squad, sharing valuable lessons and advice from his journey and surprising both players and support staff with thoughtful gifts for their performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. A gesture that reflects not just gratitude, but true leadership," it added.

Calling the moment inspiring, the PCA said it was proud to see one of its own giving back to the system that shaped him, adding that such acts set the right example for the next generation of cricketers in Punjab. "PCA is proud to see one of our own giving back. It is moments like these that inspire the next generation, the right way," PCA concluded.

Punjab Premier League Announced

Menawhile, the Punjab Cricket Association will organise the Punjab Premier League (PPL) in June 2026. Punjab's domestic T20 cricket league will now be played under a new name and a new format. All 6 teams in PPL will be franchise-based, with players purchased through an auction. Only Punjab-registered players will participate, according to a PCA press release.

Marquee Players to Feature

Every major Punjab player will be part of the Punjab Premier League. Indian Test and limited-overs opener Shubman Gill, India's No.1 T20 batsman Abhishek Sharma, and bowler Arshdeep Singh are to be included as marquee players.