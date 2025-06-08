Punjab Kings middle-order batter Shashank Singh opened up on the angry reaction by skipper Shreyas Iyer towards him after the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings qualified for the final after defeating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. The Shreyas Iyer-led side made a comeback following their defeat to the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 2. PBKS rode on Shreyas’ brilliant unbeaten knock of 87 off 41 balls to chase down the 204-run target set by the five-time IPL champions. Though Shreyas Iyer powered the team to the final, he was visibly disappointed and angry at Shashank Singh for a run-out that could have cost the victory for the PBKS.

In a video that went viral on social media, Shreyas Iyer can be seen abusing Shashank Singh in anger, by saying ‘tu mere muh mat lagana m******** (Don’t talk to me, you m*******).

Shashank Singh feels he deserves a slap

Speaking to The Indian Express on the incident, Shashank Singh admitted it was his mistake and he deserves a slap from Shreyas Iyer, while revealing that his father did not talk to him until the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach, not even in the garden,” the 33-year-old said.

“It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you, but later he took me out for dinner,” he added.

Shashank Singh redeemed himself in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, playing a valiant unbeaten innings of 61 off 30 balls during the Punjab Kings' 191-run chase, but his effort went in vain as the side fell seven run short of achieving the target, missed out on winnint their maiden IPL trophy in their second final appearance after 11 years.

Shashank Singh was the fifth-highest run-getter for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL 2025, amassing 350 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 50 and at a strike rate of 153.50 in 17 matches.

Shashank Singh hails Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy

Further speaking on the Punjab Kings campaign, Shashank Singh hailed Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, stating that there is no better captain than him in the T20 world currently. He also spoke about theteam’s dressing room environment and how youngsters in the squad perceive Shreyas Iyer.

“Whatever I have spoken to others and seen, there is no better captain than him in current times in world cricket. He gives us freedom, he treats everyone equally. No one will say, Shreyas has an attitude.” Shashank said.

The youngsters in the dressing room find him to be a chill bandaa. Shreyas is the only captain who has told us that if anyone has any suggestions during the game, he can come and convey it to him. If he feels it’s the right advice, he will take it. It’s rare,” he added.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings witnessed a big turnaround as they finished the league stage as the table toppers with nine wins, four losses, and one no result while accumulating 19 points. Iyer became the first player to register 50 wins as a captain in IPL and the first skipper to lead three teams to the finals of the tournament. He previously led Delhi Capitals in 2020 and captained Kolkata Knight Riders to a title triumph last year.