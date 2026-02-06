Paul Stirling will captain Ireland at the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite a mixed run of form, the team boasts strong performers in batter Harry Tector and spinner Matthew Humphreys, but faces concerns over consistency and limited match practice.

Ireland will head into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 under the leadership of veteran opener batter Paul Stirling, with the experienced campaigner continuing as captain as the side looks to leave a mark on the global stage despite mixed results in the build-up to the tournament. The 35-year-old Stirling, who holds the record for the most T20I appearances by any international cricketer with 161 matches, will once again spearhead Ireland's campaign as they look to build on recent performances and improve consistency on the global stage.

Mixed Results in Tournament Build-up

Since the previous T20 World Cup, Ireland have played 16 T20Is, registering six wins, eight losses and two matches ending with no result. Their results across bilateral series have reflected a side still searching for rhythm. Ireland drew a two-match series 1-1 against South Africa in the UAE in September 2024 before suffering a one-match defeat to Zimbabwe away from home in February 2025, a tour that also saw two games abandoned. They then lost a one-off T20I against the West Indies in June 2025, followed by a 2-0 home series defeat later that year. A narrow 2-1 series loss to Bangladesh away from home in November-December 2025 further highlighted their struggles against higher-ranked opposition. However, Ireland showed signs of momentum in early 2026, clinching a 2-1 series win over Italy in the UAE and following it up with a convincing 2-0 sweep against the UAE.

Key Player Performances

Batting Standouts

One of the standout positives for Ireland in this cycle has been the form of middle-order batter Harry Tector. He has scored 435 runs in 16 matches at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate exceeding 134, including three half-centuries, emerging as Ireland's most consistent run-getter. Ross Adair has also made notable contributions, scoring 293 runs in 10 matches at an average of 29.3 and a strike rate of 139.52, highlighted by a century. While Stirling has chipped in with 287 runs across 16 matches at a strike rate of 136.66, his average of 20.5 has raised concerns about his form heading into the World Cup.

Bowling and All-Round Strength

Ireland's bowling attack, particularly their spin department, has emerged as a major strength. Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys has been the standout performer with 20 wickets in 14 matches at an impressive average of 17.5, including two four-wicket hauls. Gareth Delany has complemented him with 13 wickets in 13 games at an average of 20.23. Mark Adair has continued to shine as a genuine all-rounder, picking up 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.05 while also contributing 109 runs at a strike rate close to 140. Collectively, Ireland's spinners have maintained an average of 21.43 since the last T20 World Cup, underlining the growing effectiveness of their slower bowling options.

Squad Depth and Lingering Concerns

The squad also boasts strong all-round depth with the likes of George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Delany and Mark Adair, while several players, including Josh Little, Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Adair, bring valuable franchise cricket experience. Despite these positives, Ireland's limited number of T20Is in this cycle, the fewest among Test-playing nations, remains a concern, along with Stirling's advancing age and patchy form at the top of the order.

Ireland's Squad for the T20 World Cup 2026

Ireland's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young. (ANI)