Pakistan will host Australia for a three-match ODI series this month. However, top Australian stars like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc are set to miss the tour as the dates clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs.

Pakistan will host Australia for a three-match ODI series later this month, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are among a host of Australians who look set to miss a three-match ODI tour of Pakistan as the dates clash with the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as per the ICC website.

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Series Schedule and Venue Details

IPL's regular season ends on May 24, with the playoffs set to run from May 26 to May 31. Australia are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on May 23 ahead of the opening ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 30. The series will then move to Gaddafi Stadium for the second and third ODIs on June 2 and June 4, respectively.

IPL Clash: Player Availability Breakdown

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Cummins, along with fellow Australians Hazlewood, Head, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett, are almost certain to be unavailable, with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings currently occupying the top two spots on the table. Hazlewood's Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit third and also appear playoff-bound. Meanwhile, Starc's Delhi Capitals are seventh and still in contention, while Cameron Green's Kolkata Knight Riders languish in eighth and would likely need an extraordinary finish to qualify.

Potential Availabilities

On the other hand, ODI vice-captain Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis are expected to be available, with Lucknow Super Giants virtually out of the playoff race. Matt Short could also become available if sixth-placed Chennai Super Kings fail to mount a late surge; the all-rounder has remained on the fringes of Australia's ODI setup.

Recent Bilateral History

The tour marks Australia's first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since their visit in March-April 2022, which saw the Asian side win 2-1. Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, where the hosts completed a 3-0 sweep in Lahore.

Looking Ahead: World Cup and Bangladesh Tour

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup approaching next year, the series presents both teams with another opportunity to build combinations and momentum in the 50-over format. Following the fixtures, Australia will mark a return to Bangladesh with six white-ball games. The tour includes three ODIs in Dhaka from June 9 and three T20Is in Chattogram beginning June 17. (ANI)