Australian captain Pat Cummins reveals a minor setback in his recovery from a back injury cost him a spot in the T20 World Cup squad. He stated he 'ran out of time' and will now rest up, aiming to return for the busy Test season later this year.

'A Minor Setback' Cummins missed out on Australia's final 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, starting February 7, due to a persistent back issue. The pacer revealed that a slight setback in his recovery contributed to his omission."It was really unfortunate. I feel pretty good, just a minor setback and just ran out of time really. I'll rest up for a few weeks and go from there," ICC cited Cummins as telling the Australian Associated Press.Cummins has struggled with a back injury since Australia's tour of the Caribbean in July last year, playing only once since then, the third Australia vs England Ashes Test in Adelaide, in December last year. Recovery Timeline Too Tight The Aussie pace attack's last T20I assignment was in 2024, against India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Cummins explained that after the Adelaide Ashes Test, doctors initially expected a four-week recovery for his back injury, but a follow-up scan showed he would need a few more weeks, making the timeline too tight for the 2026 T20 World Cup."We knew after the (Adelaide) Test match we were going to need somewhere between four and eight weeks to let the bone settle right down before then building back up. Initially, we thought it might only be four weeks, because I was feeling really good, but just had a follow-up scan. They thought it probably needs another couple of weeks, so the timeline just became a bit too tight." Focus on Test Cricket Return Australia are scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh, three Tests against South Africa and four Tests against New Zealand (December-January) later this year.Cummins said that the first half of the year was a good time to be cautious with his cricket workload."We thought the first half of the year was a pretty good time to be conservative with the amount of cricket that's coming up," Cummins said. Team Morale Remains High Cummins acknowledged Australia's recent 3-0 T20I series loss in Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but said the team's morale is high, with players eager to start the marquee tournament."It wasn't our greatest few games (in Pakistan), but the guys are coming off a strong Big Bash, and a couple of guys coming back from injury for the World Cup. Morale is good. Chatting to a few of the boys from afar ... they know how big it is, they're desperate to get started and get into it," Cummins said. Australia squad for T20 World Cup Australia squad for T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. 