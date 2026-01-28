Former cricketer Parthiv Patel praises Ishan Kishan's batting in the NZ T20I series, highlighting his ability to use pace. Kishan has scored 112 runs at a 224 strike rate, playing a key role in India's 3-0 series lead.

Former Indian wicketkeeper- batter Parthiv Patel has lauded Ishan Kishan's ability to use the bowler's pace and noted that this has been a reason for his batting success in the New Zealand T20I series.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kishan's Dominance in NZ Series

Ishan Kishan has been in good form in the series and has played a key role in India taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match contest. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the series. In the three T20Is played so far, he has scored 112 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 224.00 and an average of 37.33. While Kishan could score only 8 runs in the first match, the left-hand batter smashed a 32-ball 76 in the second T20I and helped India chase a 209-run target in just 15.2 overs. In the third T20I, Kishan struck a quick 28 off 13 balls, giving India a strong start while chasing 154 and it was achieved in 15 overs.

Parthiv Patel on the Secret to Kishan's Success

Ahead of the fourth India vs New Zealand T20I, speaking on 'Game Plan', JioStar expert Parthiv Patel said Ishan Kishan's batting success comes from his ability to handle good-length bowling by using pace smartly, scoring through the offside or pulling short balls. Backed by a strong domestic form, Kishan is batting with confidence, enjoying his game, and not burdened by selection pressure, said Parthiv. "As a bowling coach, you tell your bowlers to hit the right length, finishing around the top of off stump. That is where most balls are ending of the New Zealand bowlers. But Ishan Kishan has the skill to use the pace and guide it through the offside. If it is slightly short, he pulls it to mid-wicket or fine leg. That is why he is so successful. He has a lot of runs behind him from domestic cricket, and he is batting brilliantly. He seems to be enjoying his game and not putting extra pressure on himself about selection. That is the reason for his success," Parthiv Patel said.

Backed by Strong Domestic Form

Ishan had a marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title. Before his return to the Indian team, he had last played a T20I in 2023 against Australia. (ANI)