After Sanju Samson's continued poor form in the New Zealand T20I series, former cricketer Parthiv Patel has urged the Indian team to select Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper-batter for the final match, citing Kishan's form and World Cup prep.

As Sanju Samson faces another disappointing outing with the bat in the New Zealand T20I series, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes India should opt for Ishan Kishan over Samson in the final T20 against the Kiwis on Saturday, Reported Jio Hotstar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Patel also said Kishan is making a comeback in this series after almost 2.5 years and has batted well. Kishan, who had a marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title, returned to the Indian team after last playing a T20I against Australia in late 2023.

Patel's Rationale for Kishan's Inclusion

"If I was part of Team India's think tank, I would play Ishan Kishan over Sanju Samson for the last match of the series. I would make Sanju sit out and go with Ishan as the wicketkeeper-batter. I am choosing this because if I want Ishan as my main keeper for the T20 World Cup, I would give him the keeping gloves in the fifth T20I and the warm-up against South Africa too. It is likely that Tilak Varma will be fit before the World Cup, and reports suggest he will be. If he is fully fit, you have to keep a spot for him. So, if that decision is coming, why wait? Play Ishan Kishan now over Sanju Samson in the final match. Ishan is coming back after two years and has batted well. He will need to keep wickets in the T20 World Cup as well, so why not start now? Even if the last match is at home, for World Cup preparation, I would definitely play Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper-opener," Patel said on Jio Hotstar.

Samson's Struggles vs. Kishan's Form

Samson yet again failed to score runs in the fourth T20I against New Zealand. In four fixture Samson has only managed to score 40 runs, while Kishan has been destructive, smashing 112 runs in three fixtures. Despite Kishan being in red-hot form, he was benched in the fourth T20I, and Samson was picked in the playing 11.

Samson got a decent start in the fourth T20, making 24 runs, but failed to convert it into a big score while chasing a massive target of 216. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Samson's recent run drought has raised questions about whether he has fallen behind Kishan in the race for wicketkeeper/batter in the Indian team.

India vs New Zealand: Final T20I

India will clash with New Zealand in the fifth and final T20 on Saturday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India have already secured the five-match T20 series, winning the first three encounters. (ANI)