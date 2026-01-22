Bryce Parsons' all-round brilliance (60 & 3/10) and Dewald Brevis' explosive 75 off 38 balls powered Pretoria Capitals to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape, securing their spot in the SA20 season four final in Qualifier 1.

Parsons, Brevis Power Capitals into SA20 Final

Pretoria Capitals' youthful duo Bryce Parsons and Dewald Brevis powered the team to a seven-wicket victory over top-ranked Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead to book their place in the SA20 season four final. Parsons (60 off 44 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) delivered a dream all-round performance with a magical spell of 3/10 to restrict Sunrisers to 170/7 before forming a 91-run partnership with Brevis to guide Capitals home. Brevis delivered on his promise with an electrifying 38-ball 75, which included four boundaries and an amazing seven sixes, as per a SA20 press release. Three of the maximums were consecutive strikes that flew deep into the stands that sent the Capitals to their first final since the inaugural showpiece back in 2023.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sunrisers will now head to Johannesburg to face the winner of the Eliminator at the Wanderers on Friday evening.

Sunrisers Suffer Mid-Innings Collapse

The two-time champions had begun Qualifier 1 in a positive fashion after captain Tristan Stubbs won the toss and elected to bat. Quinton de Kock's early departure was offset by an 81-run second-wicket partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Jordan Hermann to see the Sunrisers to 112/1 after 12 overs.

But that's when Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj (2/24) struck by exacting revenge on Bairstow (50 off 36 balls, with six fours and a six) when he trapped the Englishman plumb in front. Bairstow had struck Maharaj for 34 runs in a single over at Centurion during the group match. Bairstow was soon followed by Hermann (41 off 30 balls),The which formed part of a collapse that saw the Sunrisers lose four wickets for just 22 runs. Parsons was the unlikely chief destroyer during this period as he picked up vital wickets to stem the run flow.

A Calculated Chase Secures Victory

Capitals' top-order has struggled throughout the group matches to lay a platform for their powerful hitters lower down the order and once again lost an early wicket when Shai Hope was caught behind off Lewis Gregory. But Connor Esterhuizen (22 off 19 balls) dropped anchor with Parsons to form a 46-run partnership for the second wicket that allowed Brevis to deliver what could be the defining innings of his Betway SA20 career. (ANI)