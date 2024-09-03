Paris Paralympics 2024: Nithya Sre Sivan bags bronze in SH6 badminton, boosts India's medal tally to 15

India’s Nithya Sre Sivan secured a bronze medal in the SH6 category in badminton at the Paris Paralympics 2024 Monday, taking India's medal tally at the Games to 15.

India’s Nithya Sre Sivan secured a bronze medal in the SH6 category in badminton at the Paris Paralympics 2024, marking a significant achievement in her burgeoning career. The 23-year-old, who is currently ranked world number one in her category, displayed exceptional skill and composure as she defeated Indonesia’s Rina Marlina 21-14, 21-6 at La Chapelle Arena Court 3 on Monday.

Nithya's bronze medal boosted India's medal tally at the Paris Paralympics 2024 to an impressive 15, comprising 3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Nithya started the match with an explosive 7-0 lead in the opening game, demonstrating her dominance on the court. However, Marlina made a remarkable comeback, leveling the score at 10-10, putting Nithya under pressure. Despite this, Nithya maintained her focus and regained control, closing out the first game in just 13 minutes.

The second game saw Nithya continue her aggressive play, surging to a commanding 10-2 lead. She maintained this momentum and eventually wrapped up the match in straight games, finishing in a swift 23 minutes. Her victory added to India’s success at the Paralympics, with fellow athletes Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Suhas Yathiraj also winning medals in badminton.

Born in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Nithya Sre Sivan’s rise to the pinnacle of para-badminton is a story of perseverance and dedication. Growing up in a family with a deep love for sports, Nithya was initially drawn to cricket, inspired by her brother and father. However, her interest in badminton was piqued during the 2016 Rio Olympics when she became an ardent fan of the legendary Chinese shuttler Lin Dan.

Despite financial constraints that limited her training to just two days a week, Nithya’s potential was evident. Her coach recognized her talent and urged her to pursue the sport more seriously. This encouragement led Nithya to move to Lucknow for professional training under the guidance of Shri Gaurav Khanna, the head coach of the Indian para-badminton team and a recipient of the prestigious Dronacharya Award.

Nithya’s hard work and determination quickly paid off as she began making her mark in both national and international competitions. Her breakout moment came at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 in Bahrain, where she won a gold medal in the women’s singles SH6 category. She followed this with bronze medals in both singles and doubles at the World Championship 2022 in Tokyo. Nithya has also claimed multiple gold medals in various international tournaments, solidifying her position as one of the top athletes in her category.

As Nithya Sre Sivan continues her journey, her success at the Paris Paralympics is a testament to her dedication and the support she has received from her family and coaches. With her bronze medal in Paris, Nithya has not only brought pride to her country but has also set the stage for future achievements in the world of para-badminton.

Latest Videos