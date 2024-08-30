Paris Paralympics 2024: Focus on winning more medals, says Avani Lekhara after winning historic gold (WATCH)

Ace Indian shooter Avani Lekhara, fresh off her historic gold medal win, is now aiming for even more success at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with her sights set on standing atop the podium in her remaining two events.

On Friday, the remarkable Avani made history by becoming the first Indian to win back-to-back Paralympic gold medals, delivering a record-breaking performance in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting competition.

The 22-year-old, who claimed gold at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, shot an outstanding 249.7, surpassing her own Paralympic record of 249.6 set in Tokyo.

"It was a very close final. There was very less gap between 1, 2 and 3. I was focussing on my thought process and not the result," Avani said after her historic win.

"I'm happy that the Indian national anthem was the first national anthem that got played in the arena this time too. I have two more matches to go so I'm focusing on winning more medals for the country," the champion shooter added.

On Friday, Avani shared the podium with Mona Agarwal, who secured a bronze, marking a historic double victory for the country.

"It was very difficult but I succeeded. So, thank you. Being in the company of Avani definitely helped. She is a champion and she inspires me," Mona said.

Mona, 37, who explored multiple sports such as shot-put, powerlifting, and wheelchair volleyball before focusing on shooting, secured a third-place finish with a score of 228.7.

This achievement marks a historic moment in India's Paralympic journey, as it's the first time that two Indian shooters have won medals in the same event.

Avani, hailing from Jaipur, faced a challenging preparation for the Paralympics. She battled numerous health issues, including undergoing gallbladder surgery, which necessitated a recovery period of one and a half months. However, Avani, who serves as an assistant conservator of forest with the Rajasthan government, remained undeterred in her pursuit of Paralympic success.

The SH1 category includes athletes whose movement is impacted in their arms, lower trunk, or legs, or who have lost limbs.

