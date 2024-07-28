Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win over Kloetzer

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen advanced to the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a determined victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer on Sunday.

Despite trailing on three scorecards after the first round, the 28-year-old Indian boxer secured a 5-0 win against her German opponent in a challenging round of 32 match at the North Paris Arena.

Making her Olympic debut and considered a strong medal contender, the unseeded Zareen faced a tough start as Kloetzer aggressively attacked her and closed in on the ring. However, Zareen skillfully regained control, delivering powerful blows and working her way back to the center of the ring. Both fighters engaged in body shots throughout the bout.

Despite a height disadvantage, the German boxer utilized her jab effectively, winning the first round with a 3-2 split verdict.

The second round began at a frenetic pace, with both fighters exchanging punches. Zareen soon found her rhythm, landing some powerful hooks on Kloetzer. Both boxers aimed to impress the judges, but Zareen demonstrated her tactical superiority.

Kloetzer was penalized for not keeping her head up, losing a point, but Zareen quickly forfeited her advantage by being penalized for holding moments later.

After two exhausting rounds, Zareen continued to land precise blows, while Kloetzer, appearing fatigued, resorted to grappling. Despite several warnings from the referee, Kloetzer couldn't regain control, and Zareen won the round and the match.

Facing a challenging draw, Zareen will next meet top-seeded Asian Games and reigning flyweight world champion Wu Yu of China, who had a first-round bye, on Thursday.

Zareen is the second Indian boxer to compete. On Saturday, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar also started her campaign strongly, securing a unanimous decision victory over Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh to advance to the pre-quarterfinals in the women's 54kg category.

