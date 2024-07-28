Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win over Kloetzer

    Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen advanced to the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a determined victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer on Sunday.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win over Kloetzer snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen advanced to the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a determined victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer on Sunday.

    Despite trailing on three scorecards after the first round, the 28-year-old Indian boxer secured a 5-0 win against her German opponent in a challenging round of 32 match at the North Paris Arena.

    Also read: Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Making her Olympic debut and considered a strong medal contender, the unseeded Zareen faced a tough start as Kloetzer aggressively attacked her and closed in on the ring. However, Zareen skillfully regained control, delivering powerful blows and working her way back to the center of the ring. Both fighters engaged in body shots throughout the bout.

    Despite a height disadvantage, the German boxer utilized her jab effectively, winning the first round with a 3-2 split verdict.

    The second round began at a frenetic pace, with both fighters exchanging punches. Zareen soon found her rhythm, landing some powerful hooks on Kloetzer. Both boxers aimed to impress the judges, but Zareen demonstrated her tactical superiority.

    Kloetzer was penalized for not keeping her head up, losing a point, but Zareen quickly forfeited her advantage by being penalized for holding moments later.

    After two exhausting rounds, Zareen continued to land precise blows, while Kloetzer, appearing fatigued, resorted to grappling. Despite several warnings from the referee, Kloetzer couldn't regain control, and Zareen won the round and the match.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m air rifle final, Sandeep Singh misses out

    Facing a challenging draw, Zareen will next meet top-seeded Asian Games and reigning flyweight world champion Wu Yu of China, who had a first-round bye, on Thursday.

    Zareen is the second Indian boxer to compete. On Saturday, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar also started her campaign strongly, securing a unanimous decision victory over Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh to advance to the pre-quarterfinals in the women's 54kg category.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manu Bhaker praising Khelo India, TOPS in front of PM Modi resurfaces after Paris Olympics bronze (WATCH) snt

    Manu Bhaker praising Khelo India, TOPS in front of PM Modi resurfaces after Paris Olympics bronze (WATCH)

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Manika Batra outclasses Anna Hursey in opener, enters round of 32 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Manika Batra outclasses Anna Hursey in opener, enters round of 32

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH) snt

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Sharath Kamal makes shock exit, loses to Deni Kozul in Round of 64 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Sharath Kamal makes shock exit, loses to Deni Kozul in Round of 64

    A historic medal PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others hail shooter Manu Bhaker's bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    'A historic medal': PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others hail shooter Manu Bhaker's bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

    Recent Stories

    Manu Bhaker praising Khelo India, TOPS in front of PM Modi resurfaces after Paris Olympics bronze (WATCH) snt

    Manu Bhaker praising Khelo India, TOPS in front of PM Modi resurfaces after Paris Olympics bronze (WATCH)

    Samajwadi Party's Mata Prasad Pandey named Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly gcw

    Samajwadi Party's Mata Prasad Pandey named Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Manika Batra outclasses Anna Hursey in opener, enters round of 32 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Manika Batra outclasses Anna Hursey in opener, enters round of 32

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH) snt

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Manu Bhaker creates history: A look at her net worth records family property and more gcw

    Manu Bhaker creates history: A look at her net worth, records and more

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon