Pakistan has reshuffled its white-ball squads, releasing Hasan Nawaz from both ODI and T20I teams. Fakhar Zaman returns to the T20I squad for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Nawaz will return to domestic cricket.

Pakistan have made a last-minute reshuffle of their white-ball squads, releasing batter Hasan Nawaz from both the ODI and T20I line-ups. The decision, announced on Sunday, clears the way for Fakhar Zaman to return to the T20I team for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Hasan will return to domestic cricket to feature in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, with the seventh round resuming on November 11. However, no replacement was named for the ODI squad. Zaman last featured in T20Is during the Asia Cup where Pakistan made it to the final. He was part of the ODI series against South Africa, managing 45 runs across three innings which included two ducks.

Upcoming Fixtures

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi from November 11-15 before shifting focus to the tri-nation T20I tournament that runs from November 17-29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan's Updated Squads

Updated ODI squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha

Updated T20I squad

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Usman Tariq.

