Pakistan announced a 15-member squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, with Fatima Sana as captain. Uncapped players Amber Kainat and Saira Jabeen are included, while experienced campaigners Sidra Amin and Diana Baig are in the reserves.

Pakistan have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, set to be played in Karachi from May 12 to 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pakistan currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe, with the third and final ODI currently underway in Karachi, according to the ICC website.

Squad Highlights and World Cup Prep

Fatima Sana will continue to captain the T20I side. Among the notable inclusions are uncapped players Amber Kainat and Saira Jabeen. Right-arm seamer Amber impressed in the recently concluded National Women's T20 Tournament, claiming 11 wickets in eight matches, while Saira was previously part of Pakistan's T20I squad during the tour of South Africa. The squad also features experienced names, including Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, and Sadia Iqbal, as Pakistan continues preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, set to begin on June 12. Notably, experienced campaigners Sidra Amin and Diana Baig have been named among the reserves. Sadaf Shamas, Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the ongoing ODI series following scores of 99 and 101, also features in the reserve list.

Pakistan Squad and Reserves

Squad: Fatima Sana (C), Amber Kainat, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Diana Baig, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Syeda Aroob Shah. (ANI)