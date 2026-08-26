Pakistan fast bowler Aiman Anwer has announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The 34-year-old played 37 T20Is and 8 ODIs for Pakistan, concluding an eight-year career that included four World Cup appearances.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, August 26, confirmed that fast bowler Aiman Anwer has announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Anwer's International Career

Anwer, who made her international debut for Pakistan Women in 2016, played 37 T20Is and became the 37th player to represent Pakistan in the format. She also featured in eight ODIs during her international career. The 34-year-old finished with 29 wickets in T20Is and four in ODIs. She was part of Pakistan's squads at the Women's T20 World Cups in 2018, 2020 and 2023, as well as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in 2022. Anwer's final ODI appearance came against England during the 2022 World Cup, while her last T20I was against the West Indies in the group stage of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. The 2023 tournament marked her final international appearance for Pakistan, bringing an eight-year international career to an end. (ANI)