Irfan Pathan said Pakistan may make a 'U-turn' on their T20 World Cup 2026 boycott against India but questioned their ability to compete, citing India's recent dominance. The BCCI has condemned Pakistan's decision, awaiting ICC action.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan said Pakistan may reverse their decision to boycott the India match, but questioned their ability to challenge India. Pathan noted India's recent dominance over the arch-rivals, including three wins over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup. "In the group stages, you won't see any challenges. Pakistan has decided to boycott the match against India, but that U-turn can happen anytime now. Even if they make a U-turn, will they be able to give us a challenge? If you look at the previous World Cup or previous matches between India and Pakistan, it does not look like Pakistan can challenge India. Not once or twice, India have beaten Pakistan thrice in the 2025 Asia Cup. India have total dominance over them" Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan's Boycott and ICC's Stance

Pathan's comments come amidst uncertainty over the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match, scheduled for February 15, at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Notably, Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the T20 World Cup after the Pakistan government posted on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India without providing any reason.

Following the Pakistan Government's decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement saying that "selective participation" is not fair to the "fundamental premise of a global sporting event" and that it expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution that protects the interests of all stakeholders.

BCCI Condemns Move, Expects ICC Action

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday strongly condemned Pakistan's decision to boycott their February 15 ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage clash against India, terming it "against the sportsmanship of any sport."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, Joint Secretary of BCCI, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, called the decision "very wrong" and expressed confidence that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would take strict action. "This is against the sportsmanship of any sport. This is a very wrong decision by Pakistan. I am sure the ICC will take very strict action, and we will wait for the ICC's decision," Bhatia said.

Team India 'Fully Prepared'

Earlier on Thursday, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said that the Indian team is fully prepared for the anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Speaking during the Captains' media briefing in Colombo, Suryakumar stressed that India's approach remains unchanged despite Pakistan's boycott. (ANI)