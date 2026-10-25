Former captain Sardar Singh states India's recent hockey dominance makes Pakistan's withdrawal from the 2026 Asian Champions Trophy irrelevant, as India prepares to host the tournament in Punjab starting October 27.

Sardar Singh Discusses Pakistan's Withdrawal

Following Pakistan’s withdrawal from the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, former India hockey captain Sardar Singh said the old flavour of the rivalry between the two nations was no longer there, pointing to India’s consistent performances and victories against Pakistan in recent years. Singh believes that India’s consistent performances and victories in recent encounters meant Pakistan’s absence would not put the team at a significant disadvantage. “The old flavour of the rivalry is not there anymore. Pakistan has decided not to participate in the tournament. However, in our last 15–25 matches against them, we have consistently played good hockey and secured victories. So, I don’t think their absence will put us at a significant disadvantage,” Sardar Singh told ANI.

India and Pakistan share a fierce rivalry in hockey. However, in their last 20 meetings since 2016, India have won 18 matches, while Pakistan are yet to register a victory. The remaining two matches ended in draws. Their most recent meeting came in the semifinal of the 2026 Asian Games, where India secured a 4-3 win. Bangladesh have replaced Pakistan in the men's Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 after the latter withdrew from the six-team continental tournament, scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5.

Tournament Significance and Local Impact

Singh also expressed excitement over the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, highlighting the opportunity for local players hailing from Punjab to compete in front of their home crowd. He stressed the need for India, ranked No. 1 in Asia, to maintain its strong performance and noted that watching top players live would provide valuable learning opportunities for young hockey enthusiasts. “After eight to ten years, a tournament of this scale is being held, and we are hopeful of a great competition. For players from Punjab, especially those who started their journey in Jalandhar, it is a wonderful opportunity to play in front of their home crowd and families. We are ranked No. 1 in Asia, so we will need to play good hockey and make the most of this opportunity. The young players will also get a chance to watch their idols in action. Seeing them play live in the stadium will be a valuable learning experience and help them develop their game,” he added.

The tournament holds special significance, marking the return of international hockey to Punjab, a state that has made an immense contribution to the sport and produced generations of iconic players. With matches scheduled in Jalandhar and Mohali, the competition will bring some of Asia’s finest hockey talent to a region with a deep-rooted connection to the game. Defending champions India will look to build on their recent success and continue their strong record in the Asian Champions Trophy, having won the title five times so far to be the tournament’s most successful team. (ANI)

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