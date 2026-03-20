Young Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma stormed into the Orleans Masters 2026 semifinals, defeating Japan's Natsuki Nidaira. She will face Nozomi Okuhara next. Meanwhile, Hariharan-Arjun and Ayush Shetty bowed out in their quarterfinal matches.

India's Tanvi Sharma produced a strong performance to reach the semifinals of the Orleans Masters 2026 on Friday. The young shuttler defeated sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in straight games, 21-14, 21-14, in a 43-minute quarterfinals encounter, according to a release. She will next face a tough challenge against fifth seed and Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semifinals, as she eyes her second final appearance at a BWF Super 300 event.

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On the other hand, India's Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun exited the Orleans Masters 2026 after losing to the third-seeded Indonesian pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana in the quarterfinals.

Road to the Quarterfinals

Earlier, the World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi, who registered a notable win over second seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand on Day 1, set up an all-India round of 16 clash. She defeated fellow emerging youngster Anmol Kharb in straight games, 21-14, 21-17, progressing further to the quarterfinals.

In men's doubles earlier, Hariharan and Arjun secured a convincing victory over Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle in the round of 16 match on March 19. The Indian pair edged a closely fought opening game 26-24 before dominating the second 21-14, sealing the match in 35 minutes to enter the quarterfinals.

Ayush Shetty Bows Out

Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty, on the other hand, also bowed out of the ongoing Orleans Open tournament with a quarterfinal loss on Friday. Shetty, 20, suffered a two-game defeat to Japan's Yudai Okimoto by 21-9, 18-21, 9-21. (ANI)