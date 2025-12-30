Oman announced its 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, appointing Jatinder Singh as captain and Vinayak Shukla as his deputy. Notably, veteran Aamir Kaleem was excluded, while five new players were brought into the team.

Jatinder Singh to Lead New-Look Squad

Oman on Tuesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Jatinder Singh will lead the side, while wicketkeeper/batter Vinayak Shukla has been named Jatinder's deputy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Major Squad Changes

There was no place for Aamir Kaleem, the 43-year-old who was one of their star performers in the T20 Asia Cup earlier this year, in the squad. Oman has made five changes to its team for the Asia Cup, according to ESPNcricinfo.

New Faces in the Team

All-rounders Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jay Odedra, seamer Shafiq Jan and Jiten Ramanandi have been added to Oman's World Cup squad.

Ramanandi, Odedra, and Wasim all featured in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, while Shafiq made his Oman debut in the Asia Cup Rising Stars - the same tournament as Sonavale.

Captain's Comeback

Jatinder is one of Oman's most experienced players and the leading run-scorer in the format. He missed out on making the squad in the 2024 T20 World Cup, but will now serve as the skipper of the side.

Group Stage Draw

Oman is placed in Group B with Australia (the 2021 champions), Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Ireland, with their first game against Zimbabwe on February 9.

Oman squad for 2026 T20 World Cup

Jatinder Singh (capt), Vinayak Shukla (vice-capt), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedra, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah (ANI)