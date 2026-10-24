Olympians and eminent coaches have united in support of BFI Secretary General Pramod Kumar, calling for leadership reforms, transparent administration, and a renewed focus on grassroots development within the Boxing Federation of India.

Olympians and Coaches Support Pramod Kumar Against BFI Leadership

Olympians, Arjuna Awardees, Dronacharya Awardees, eminent coaches, former international boxers and senior sports personalities have come together in support of Pramod Kumar, raising concerns over the functioning, leadership and future direction of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) under President Ajay Singh. They organised a press conference here at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Saturday and shared their views with Media persons.

The press conference was addressed by many Dronacharya awardees and Arjuna awardees, including Rajkumar Sangwan, SR Singh, Anup Singh, Jaypal Singh, Manoj Kumar, Dhayal, and others. The press conference concluded with an address by Pramod Kumar, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India (BFI), and he expressed his views on a better future of boxing in India.

Administrative Challenges and Grassroots Vision

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, Pramod highlighted the administrative challenges he said he had faced as secretary, his efforts to expand grassroots boxing and the need to give athletes and experienced sports professionals a meaningful voice in the sport’s administration. He emphasised that his efforts were driven by the interests of boxers rather than personal considerations. “I have been a player, and I will always stand in favour of players. I have no personal interest in this. Our focus must remain on the future of Indian boxing,” Pramod Kumar said as per a press release.

He raised concerns about administrative access and communication, stating that despite repeated emails and attempts to meet the BFI President, he had not received a satisfactory resolution to the issues he faced. He also questioned the lack of sponsorship for boxing competitions and acknowledged the contribution of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the government in supporting athletes and facilitating competitions.

Highlighting his commitment to grassroots development, Pramod Kumar spoke about introducing under-12 boxing in Uttar Pradesh and initiating the registration of young boxers. Drawing on his earlier experience in athletics, he also referred to his involvement in the selection process that identified Neeraj Chopra at a young age, stressing the importance of early talent identification and structured opportunities. “If we do not work at the grassroots level and organise championships, how will boxing develop? If we do not have the raw material, how will we produce the finished product?” he said.

Pramod Kumar described his efforts to organise competitions and improve opportunities for boxers in Uttar Pradesh despite financial and organisational challenges. He referred to spending approximately Rs 21–22 lakh from his personal resources on boxing-related activities and competitions, and credited athletes’ dedication, SAI and government support for helping the sport continue its competitive activities.

Calls for Reform and Accountability

The boxing fraternity called for a clear, measurable and time-bound development plan covering grassroots programmes, district and state competitions, national championships, talent identification, coaching, sports science and international preparation. It stressed that national championships must take place regularly, receive professional organisation and be planned well in advance, with particular attention to Sub-Junior and Junior boxers. The BFI should publish an annual competition calendar and appoint referees, judges and other technical officials transparently, based on qualifications, experience and performance.

The boxing fraternity also called for objective, published and consistent selection criteria for national camps and international competitions. The appointment of national coaches and engagement of foreign coaches must follow transparent procedures and serve Indian boxing’s best interests. An effective accountability and grievance-redressal system should protect deserving athletes and maintain confidence in selection decisions.

Empowering Indian Coaching Talent

The gathering emphasised the need to recognise Indian coaches, many of whom have produced world champions, Asian champions and international medallists and received Dronacharya and Arjuna Awards. Their expertise must play a central role in national camps, talent-development programmes and international assignments. Foreign coaches should complement, rather than sideline, Indian coaching talent. Indian coaches should also receive opportunities to participate in international coaching commissions, seminars and technical programmes.

The BFI must also establish continuing professional-development programmes for coaches, referees, judges and other technical officials. Regular seminars, technical clinics, refresher courses and workshops should cover international rules, modern training methods, sports science, injury prevention, athlete welfare and performance analysis, said the boxing fraternity gathered at the venue.

Addressing Internal Unity and Governance

The boxing fraternity acknowledged the contributions of senior personalities, including Brig. D. N. Devine Jones, Ashok Mattoo, A. P. G. D. Adajania, Rajesh Bhandari and Brig. Muralidharan, along with other coaches, administrators, technical officials and promoters. Through state championships, All India Boxing Championships and other national and international competitions, earlier generations established a strong foundation for Indian boxing. The fraternity called for meaningful consultation with experienced coaches, awardees, former champions and senior administrators in policy and development planning.

A key concern raised at the press conference was the lack of unity within the boxing fraternity. Pramod acknowledged that divisions within associations had weakened collective efforts and urged coaches, administrators and stakeholders to speak up when decisions harm the sport. “There is no unity in our association, and we need to address that. Coaches, administrators and everyone associated with the sport must come forward when something is wrong. If we want to work for the game, we must stand together,” he said.

The boxing fraternity stressed that the BFI President must unite stakeholders, build confidence and resolve differences through dialogue and collective decision-making. State associations, coaches, former champions and senior sports personalities must be treated as partners. The Federation must maintain transparent, democratic and professional administration under its constitution and applicable rules, with clear accountability for competitions, team selection, appointments, resource management and development programmes. Members’ concerns must receive impartial consideration, with corrective action wherever shortcomings are established.

The boxing fraternity further called for the No-Confidence Motion against Ajay Singh to be considered fairly at the Special General House Meeting scheduled for 28 October 2026 in New Delhi, in accordance with the applicable constitution and rules. All authorised members must be able to participate and express their views freely, without intimidation or undue pressure, through a proper democratic process.

Pramod highlighted the potential for Indian boxing to improve its international medal tally through meaningful reforms and collective support. “We still have the potential to win many more medals. If we change the system and everyone supports the effort, we can create better opportunities for our boxers and help Indian boxing achieve greater success internationally,” he said.

The boxing fraternity appealed to the Prime Minister of India and the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports to take serious note of the concerns raised. It also urged the Ministry, the Indian Olympic Association and World Boxing to encourage an impartial examination, support transparent and constitutionally compliant governance, and facilitate appropriate corrective action wherever necessary. The fraternity maintained that Indian boxing needs an inclusive approach, a clear development roadmap, regular competitions, fair selection, respected coaches and accountable leadership. It opposed favouritism, arbitrary practices and any action that undermines transparency, fairness or the legitimate interests of athletes and member associations.

The support extended to Pramod by Olympians, Arjuna Awardees, Dronacharya Awardees, eminent coaches, former international boxers and senior sports personalities reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Indian boxing. The boxing fraternity called for a system that listens to athletes, values the experience of coaches and sports administrators, and gives grassroots development the attention it deserves. (ANI)