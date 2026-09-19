The Rourkela Superstars unveiled their official jersey for the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy. The tournament begins on September 20. The franchise co-owners highlighted their focus on developing young talent from Odisha for higher levels of cricket.

The Rourkela Superstars unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming edition of the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy at the Prachi Sarovar in Bhubaneswar. The tournament is set to begin on September 20 at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, with six teams set to compete for the title.

The competition will run until September 29, with the franchises looking to make their mark in the new edition of the state’s T20 league, according to a press release from OTL. The jersey launch marked an important milestone for the Rourkela Superstars ahead of the tournament, as the franchise prepares to take the field with a squad featuring a mix of young talent and experienced players.

Franchise's Vision for Young Talent

Speaking at the launch, Santusht Bhatia, co-owner of Rourkela Superstars, highlighted the franchise’s focus on developing young cricketers from Odisha and providing them with a pathway to higher levels of the game. “Our vision is to promote young cricketing talent from Odisha and provide promising players with the opportunity to perform on a bigger stage. We want to create a strong pathway where players from across the state can gain valuable exposure, develop their skills and learn from experienced cricketers. The aim is to help them progress to higher levels of the game and, eventually, represent Odisha and the country,” he said.

Confidence in Squad Composition

Parth Luthra, co-owner of the franchise, expressed confidence in the squad assembled for the tournament and said the combination of experience and youth could help the team compete strongly. “I am very excited about the team we have put together for the tournament. We have a well-balanced and competitive squad, with several players bringing valuable Ranji Trophy experience to the side. I believe the combination of experience and young talent gives us a strong team, and we are confident of putting up a good show and competing strongly throughout the tournament,” he said.

With the tournament scheduled to begin on September 20, the Rourkela Superstars will now turn their attention to their campaign as they look to make a strong start and challenge for the title. (ANI)