New Zealand defeated West Indies by eight wickets at the University Oval, Dunedin on Thursday in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series. With the win, the Mitchell Santner-led side won the series 3-1.

Duffy's four-fer restricts West Indies

Coming into the match having already gained an unassailable 2-1 lead with the 4th T20I being a washout, New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy provided the Kiwis a strong start as he claimed three quick wickets and wrecked the opposition's top-order as West Indies were reduced to 21-4 in just 2.4 overs. From then on, West Indies could not recover and could only post 140 on the board. Duffy recorded impressive bowling figures of 4-35, while Roston Chase was the visitor's top-scorer with 38 off 32 balls. Romario Shepherd also sparked a late surge, contributing 36 off 22 balls to give West Indies a respectable total in the end.

Kiwis cruise to comfortable victory

New Zealand chased the target quickly. The openers Tim Robinson and Devon Conway got off to a flying start, reaching 69 runs in just seven overs, putting the game largely out of West Indies' reach early. Robinson led the charge with an aggressive 45 while Conway anchored the innings calmly, finishing unbeaten on 47 and guiding the team to victory. Mark Chapman added a quick 21 off 13 balls to keep the momentum going as New Zealand comfortably completed the chase in just 15.4 overs.

Focus shifts to ODI series

The teams will next face off in a three-match ODI series, where West Indies will be without the services of Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Ramon Simmonds and Jediah Blades due to injuries. The first ODI is scheduled for Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: West Indies: 140-10 in 18.4 overs (Roston Chase 38, Romario Shepherd 36, Jacob Duffy 4-35) and New Zealand: 141-2 in 15.4 overs (Devon Conway 47*, Tim Robinson 45, Shamar Springer 1-8). (ANI)