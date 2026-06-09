Thane Sky Risers beat SOBO Mumbai Falcons by 33 runs for their first win in the Nuvama T20 Mumbai Women's League. Powered by Mansi Patil's 55, the Risers posted 159/7 and then restricted the table-toppers to 126/9 for their first loss.

Thane Sky Risers registered their first win of the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League with a commanding 33-run victory over SOBO Mumbai Falcons at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Powered by opener Mansi Patil's fluent half-century, the Risers posted a competitive 159/7 before producing a disciplined bowling display to restrict the table-toppers to 126/9, inflicting the Falcons' first defeat of the season. The defeat, however, won't make much of a difference to the Falcons after they already sealed their place in the final, according to a press release.

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Falcons Falter in Chase

Chasing 160, the Falcons endured a disastrous start as Ashwini Nishad (2/8) struck on the first two deliveries of the innings to leave them reeling at 0/2. Skipper Riya Chaudhari (23) and Vedika Nikam (15) attempted to steady the innings, but neither could convert their starts. Prakashika Naik then turned the game decisively in the Risers' favour with an impressive spell of 3/25, dismantling the middle order and reducing the Falcons to 69/6. Janhvi Kate kept the chase alive briefly with a late assault, producing 24 off 14 balls, but Trisha Parmar (2/17) ensured there would be no late resurgence as the Falcons fell well short of the target.

Mansi Patil's Fifty Powers Risers

Earlier, after being asked to bat, the Risers lost Vruushali Bhagat cheaply before Mansi and Heeya Pandit (36) stitched together a crucial 42-run partnership for the second wicket. Mansi led the charge with a sparkling 55 off 37 deliveries, striking nine fours and a six. Khushi Bhatia added a valuable 29, but regular wickets in the closing stages prevented the Risers from pushing beyond the 160-mark. Nevertheless, the total proved more than enough as their bowlers combined effectively to seal a much-needed victory.

Tendulkar, Musheer Star in Men's T20 League

Earlier, on Monday evening, Arcs Andheri rode spectacular all-round performances from Arjun Tendulkar (3/11 & 66 not out off 34 balls), and Musheer Khan (1/24 & 54 not out off 38) to thrash Bandra Blasters by 9 wickets in the men's tournament of the ongoing Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the same venue. After sharing four wickets between them to restrict the Blasters for 144/9, Arjun and Musheer produced sublime unbeaten half-centuries to guide their side home with more than six overs to spare. All the matches will be live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Brief Scores

Thane Sky Risers 159/7 in 20 overs (Mansi Patil 55, Heeya Pandit 36; Swara Jadhav 2/22) beat SOBO Mumbai Falcons 126/9 in 20 overs (Janhvi Kate 24, Riya Chaudhari 23; Prakashika Naik 3/25) by 33 runs. (ANI)