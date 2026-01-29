NRAI Secretary General Pawan Kumar Singh says India is 'completely safe' for the upcoming Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships, citing full government support and strict security protocols. Bangladesh will send a small delegation to the New Delhi event.

Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India, Pawan Kumar Singh, said there are no safety concerns in India and that the government is supporting the rifle body in hosting the upcoming Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships, starting next month. Pawan Kumar Singh's statement followed the Bangladesh Shooting Federation's decision to allow its athletes to travel to New Delhi to compete in the upcoming Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships.

NRAI Highlights Strict Security Protocols

Speaking to ANI, Pawan Kumar Singh said, "I don't think there is any safety issue in India. We have full support from the Government of India. Whether it is customs or police, we have full support from them. From the Bangladesh team, one athlete, one coach, and one jury member are coming to India. There is no concern about security, and our country is completely safe." He added, "The National Rifle Association of India has a very strict security protocol because we use weapons in our sports. Rifles and pistols will be used, and according to our protocol, when an athlete comes to the airport and clears customs, they hand over the weapon to the NRA team, and when they reach the shooting range, they get the weapon to use to train and participate in competitions."

Bangladesh Confirms Participation

Earlier, a shooting delegation from Bangladesh will travel to India to participate in the upcoming Asian Air Gun Championship. This delegation is a small group representing Bangladesh, said an official from the Bangladesh Shooting Federation on Thursday." The Bangladeshi delegation includes one shooter and one coach. The shooter's name is Robiul Islam, and the coach's name is Sharmin Aktar. The interim government of Bangladesh has granted them permission to travel to India and take part in the competition", Aleya Ferdousi, General Secretary of Bangladesh Shooting Federation, told ANI over the phone.

"The Bangladeshi shooting delegation will travel to India on the 31st of January," she added. (ANI)