Nottingham Forest secured a dominant 3-1 Premier League win against Manchester City, with Liam Delap netting twice. The result marks City's third straight defeat, while moving Forest up to 16th place in the league standings.

Nottingham Forest Secures Stunning Premier League Victory

Nottingham Forest stunned Manchester City 3-1 in the Premier League as Liam Delap scored twice against his former club, handing the visitors their third consecutive league defeat and easing the pressure on Forest manager Oliver Glasner.

Forest made a flying start at the City Ground, scoring twice in the opening 18 minutes through Jair Cunha and Delap to take control of the contest. Cunha opened the scoring in the sixth minute after dispossessing Manchester City left-back Josko Gvardiol in midfield. The defender advanced towards the penalty area before shifting the ball onto his left foot and finding the back of the net past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Forest doubled their advantage in the 18th minute through Delap, who carried the ball from inside his own half after Xaver Schlager won possession from Elliot Anderson. Delap held off Marc Guehi before firing into the roof of the net.

Manchester City Fightback Attempt

City struggled to respond in the first half, with Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic blocking Jeremy Doku's effort, while Cunha produced a goal-line clearance to deny Erling Haaland.

Manchester City reduced the deficit seven minutes into the second half when Rayan Cherki struck a powerful left-footed half-volley past Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels after Ryan Yates failed to clear the ball. Haaland came close to equalising with an effort that curled just beyond the top-right corner. Forest also threatened to extend their lead when Yates' shot took a deflection off Anderson and struck the crossbar.

Delap Seals the Win

Delap eventually sealed the victory in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the match. Collecting a clearance deep in his own half, he exchanged passes with Morgan Gibbs-White before receiving the ball back and firing past Donnarumma, with his effort going in off the far post.

The result leaves Manchester City in second place in the Premier League standings, although they could slip to third depending on Brighton and Hove Albion's result on Sunday. Forest, meanwhile, moved up to 16th place with the victory, which also left Manchester United in the relegation zone. The defeat marked City's third consecutive loss in the Premier League, while Forest ended their wait for a home victory under Glasner, having failed to score in their first four home games under the manager.