The tour introduces "Fast Classic," a shorter classical format, and features a significant prize pool. A pilot version will begin in 2026, with the full tour launching in 2027 to attract a broader audience.

New Delhi [India]: The initiative comes from the organisers of the prestigious Norway Chess tournament, and the official World Championship status agreement was signed with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in early October. The vision of the Total Chess World Championship Tour is to find the player who best masters the disciplines Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz combined. Fast Classic is an innovation of classical chess, featuring a time limit as short as 45 minutes plus a 30-second increment per move. This will receive a rating as classical chess, as per a release from Norway Chess. "We are looking for 'The Total Chess Player' - a versatile, tactically intelligent, and technically skilled athlete who seamlessly adapts to multiple time controls", said Kjell Madland, as quoted from a release by Norway Chess.



The tour will take place in various cities across the globe and during the final stop an overall winner will be crowned: the official FIDE World Combined Champion. A one-tournament pilot version will kick off during fall 2026, to test the new tour format, with the full official tournament to follow in 2027. "We want to create an entertaining tournament using cutting-edge technology, innovative and engaging TV and streaming broadcasts, and faster formats to open up the sport of chess to a broader audience than ever before. We expect this to become one of the most prestigious events in the entire chess Calendar. We are very honored by the strong trust FIDE has shown in the project. From the very beginning, the federation has been an active and engaged partner - ensuring the project aligns with FIDE's vision and standards. We want to thank them, and especially the FIDE President, for their close involvement and support," said Kjell Madland.

Massive Prize Money Promised

The Total Chess World Championship Tour features a robust prize pool: a minimum of $750,000 for each of the first three events. The Finals, which crown the FIDE World Combined Champion, will award at least $450,000 to a four-player field. Additional performance bonuses will be available for the highest point total at each tournament and for the top overall score across the Tour.



"We are always looking for ways to innovate and push the boundaries of what chess can be. Although chess is already one of the most popular games in the world, its growth potential is still enormous. With the Total Chess World Championship Tour, we give players a new title to compete for, and the audience a faster tournament format, and we hope the tournament can captivate both the existing chess fans and new audiences", said FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. "We see this as a great addition to the traditional and prestigious World Chess Championship, where we crown the undisputed champion of classic chess. The championships will complement each other and offer even more excitement for the fans. This is not a short-term initiative, but a long-term agreement between FIDE and Norway Chess", said Arkady Dvorkovich. Norway Chess is now inviting potential host cities, investors, and partners to engage in discussions about joining the Total Chess World Championship.

