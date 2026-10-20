Nishad Kumar won gold in the men's high jump T47 at the Asian Para Games, setting a new Games Record. India secured multiple medals across para-athletics, powerlifting, shooting, table tennis, and swimming, highlighting a strong contingent.

India’s para-athletics star Nishad Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men’s high jump T47 event, clearing 2.04 metres to set a new Games Record at the 5th Asian Para Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, in Japan. Nishad delivered an impressive performance in the event, securing the top podium finish with his record-breaking jump and adding another gold medal to India’s campaign at the continental para-sport competition.

The achievement highlights Nishad’s continued excellence in para-athletics and strengthens India’s presence in the high jump discipline at the international level. His gold-medal-winning performance and new Games Record marked a significant achievement for the Indian contingent at the Games.

India's Medal Rush Across Disciplines

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong showing across multiple disciplines at the Asian Para Games, with athletes winning gold, silver and bronze medals in para-athletics, para-powerlifting, shooting para sport, para-table tennis and para-swimming.

Success in Para-Athletics

In para-athletics, Deepthi Jeevanji won gold in the women’s 400m T20, while Pranav Soorma clinched gold and Ram Ratan Singh silver in the men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53. Simran secured gold in the women’s 200m T12, with Tejalben Damor taking bronze. Preeti Pal won silver in the women’s 200m T35, while Pradeep Kumar claimed silver and Ayush Verma bronze in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54. Praveen Sharma added a bronze in the men’s shot put F11.

Medals in Other Sports

In other events, Ashok won silver in men’s para-powerlifting up to 65kg. Manish Narwal secured silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1, while Shrishti Arora won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1. India also secured several bronze medals in para-table tennis, with Sonalben Patel, Bhavina Patel, Prachi Pandey, Sahana Ravi and Jehan Madan reaching the podium. In para-swimming, Himanshu Nandal won bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S11, while Niranjan Mukundan claimed bronze in the men’s 200m individual medley SM7.

Strong Progress in Badminton and Archery

Meanwhile, Indian para-badminton players advanced through their respective quarterfinals, with Nitesh Kumar, Pramod Bhagat and Sanjana Kumari winning their singles matches. Indian para-archers also delivered strong performances, with Sheetal Devi reaching the women’s individual compound final and several Indian teams advancing to finals or progressing through the knockout rounds.

The Indian contingent also recorded several other top-eight finishes across athletics, swimming and powerlifting, reflecting its broad participation across disciplines.