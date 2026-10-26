Paralympic medalist Nishad Kumar reflects on his double gold victory at the Asian Para Games, emphasizing the importance of training, muscle memory, and the immense pride his achievements have brought to his family and home village in India.

Nishad Kumar's Historic Asian Para Games Performance

Following his incredible Asian Para Games campaign, which saw him win two gold medals, Indian Paralympics medalist Nishad Kumar reflected on his process of learning the discipline of long jump ahead of the continental showpiece and the pride he brought on his parents' faces with his performances. Nishad, also India's flag-bearer in the closing ceremony of the Asian Para Games, began his campaign with gold in the men's long jump T47, registering a best effort of 7.11 metres despite making his international debut in the discipline. The high jump specialist followed it up with another gold in the men's high jump T47, clearing 2.04 metres to set a new Games record. With the double-gold performance, Nishad joined the elite company of Indians to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games, joining para-runner Ankur Dhama and armless archer Sheetal Devi. Later, the co flag-bearer Mona Agarwal, the para-shooter, also joined him on the list.

Training, Mindset, and Preparation

The Importance of Muscle Memory

Speaking on his preparation, Nishad spoke on the importance of muscle memory and mindset and how he trained himself in the discipline of long jump as well, dedicating a full season to it. He also spoke on the importance of "feeling good" while training, which can help one achieve whatever they want. "My training was really good. I had a meeting with my team last year in December, and we decided to dedicate the whole season to long jump and train really well without leaving any stone unturned. We did the long jump step by step. It was a new learning experience for me. But I think muscle memory is most important if you want to learn something new. Muscle memory helps you to learn faster. So, I worked on my mindset. I worked on my mindset that high jump are done like this. The whole sport is about the feel. If you feel good while training and have a good mindset, you can do anything you want," he said.

On his medal win, Nishad said on a lighter note, "I am feeling great. Dil khush khush, happy happy hai (My heart feels extremely happy). I am enjoying it."

Family Pride and National Recognition

Nishad also revealed his conversations with his parents after winning the medals and the pride they felt seeing him on TV. He also revealed that during the closing ceremony, only one flag-bearer was allowed, and so Mona was chosen to lead the contingent forward. "It felt great (to have the tricolour in hand in the closing ceremony). I was supposed to lead the team but only one person was being allowed as flag-bearer that time. So, Mona led the team. But I felt great that I am getting a chance not only to play but also being chosen as a flag bearer. So, it is a different feeling. My family was also very happy to hear this news," he said.

"I talked to my family after winning the medals. I talked to my mother first to take her blessings. She was very happy about the medals. She was also a little emotional. Whenever my mother sees me playing on TV, she gets emotional. Because it was a dream for her that her son is coming on TV. She does not watch TV every day. It is a dream for every mother to see her son on TV. Parents were happy that I won two medals. Then I told them I was the flag-bearer in the closing ceremony, and they turn on their TVs again. They were really happy to hear it," he added.

A Record-Breaking Campaign for India

On India's bumper record-breaking campaign of 114 medals, including 30 gold medals despite a much shorter campaign, he said, "Hilla kr rkh dita saraya ne (We shook everyone). No one expected that a small team would come and win so many medals. Nobody has words to describe our performance. India's best athletes came to the event, and in the end, there were more medals than there were athletes. There were also some young players playing in their first Asian Para Games. To compete at such a big stage, showing your ability, it feels really good for these players. I also broke my record in the high jump and established an Asian Games record," he added.

Nishad also spoke on the mindset shift in the players after India hosted the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi last year, taking 22 medals, including six gold medals. "There was a gap in between, there were players who could not play the Paralympics. Then India hosted the world championships; India won more medals. New players won medals. International medals change the mindset of players. It affects the performance. It brings so many new things, such as sponsors. There is a lot of positivity. The World Championships in India changed the mindset," he said.

Looking Toward the Future

On his future goals and celebrations back home, Nishad said that he is looking forward to receiving a great welcome back home and eating some home-cooked food. He also expressed happiness at the love he receives from fans online and in real life. "We are working hard for the future. We are moving forward step by step. I have always received a great welcome. People give love on social media. I am the only player from Himachal Pradesh who has won double Paralympic medal, double Asian Games, four-time world championship medal. It is a big achievement for me and my village. The villagers are also very happy that I have won the Paralympic medal and they feel 'ladka ho toh aisa ho'. It feels good hearing things like this. When I go to the village, I meet the new kids and they are very happy to meet me. When I go home, I like to eat home-cooked food. I also like to eat makke ki roti with saag and white butter," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)