Indian para-athlete Nishad Kumar celebrates a historic double gold win at the Para Asian Games 2026, while javelin thrower Navdeep Singh expresses pride after securing a bronze medal for the nation upon their return to IGI Airport.

Nishad Kumar Celebrates Historic Para Asian Games Performance

Indian para-athlete Nishad Kumar expressed immense joy after winning two gold medals at the recently concluded Para Asian Games 2026, describing the achievement as a dream come true upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday. Nishad, also India's flag-bearer in the closing ceremony of the Asian Para Games, began his campaign with gold in the men's long jump T47, registering a best effort of 7.11 metres despite making his international debut in the discipline. The high jump specialist followed it up with another gold in the men's high jump T47, clearing 2.04 metres to set a new Games record.

Reflecting on a Double-Gold Success

Speaking to ANI, Nishad said winning two medals at the same edition of the Games was a special achievement, adding that he was delighted to learn that he was only the third Indian to win two gold medals at a single edition of the Games. "Every athlete's dream is of winning a medal in an event, and I have won two medals at these Games. In one of my interviews, I learned that I am only the third Indian to win two gold medals at a single edition of the Games—it brings me immense joy to see this and to have won these medals," Nishad told ANI.

Elite Company and Future Ambitions

With the double-gold performance, Nishad joined the elite company of Indians to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games, joining para-runner Ankur Dhama and armless archer Sheetal Devi. Later, the co flag-bearer Mona Agarwal, the para-shooter, also joined him on the list. Recalling the moment he heard the Indian national anthem on the podium after winning his two gold medals, Nishad described the experience as overwhelming and said he struggled to put his emotions into words. "It truly felt like a dream come true. I was left speechless; I couldn't even find the words to express what I was feeling—it was just an overwhelming sense that, 'Wow, it's actually happened!' I couldn't even begin to describe that feeling," he said.

Looking ahead to upcoming competitions, Nishad said his immediate focus would be on preparing for the World Championships before turning his attention to future events. "Well, there are still two years to go, so we will start preparing for that. Before that, there is the World Championship, so our immediate focus will be on performing well there," he added.

Navdeep Singh Celebrates Bronze Achievement

Meanwhile, Indian para-athlete Navdeep Singh expressed happiness after winning a bronze medal in the men's javelin throw F40/41 event at the Asian Para Games, saying he hoped to bring the same joy to the country every year. Navdeep made the remarks after arriving at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where he spoke about his achievement and the support he had received from fans.

“I’ve won a medal for the country. I am truly happy, and I hope to experience this joy every single year, and to bring this same joy to the nation every year as well. I am incredibly excited! I’m curious to see what new nickname PM Modi might come up with for me this time, and how he will welcome us. I am truly very happy,” Navdeep Singh told ANI. Speaking about the support and affection he had received from fans, Navdeep said it would motivate athletes to perform better and win more medals for the country. “This outpouring of love and affection only motivates all of us further to bring home more medals in the future; I am deeply touched by all this love,” Navdeep said. (ANI)

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