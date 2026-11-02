Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra are ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming ODI series against India due to injuries, leading to squad adjustments as the Black Caps prepare for the five-match contest beginning on November 4 in Auckland.

New Zealand Suffer Injury Setbacks Ahead of ODI Series

New Zealand have suffered a significant setback ahead of their upcoming five-match ODI series against India, with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra both ruled out due to injuries. The five-match ODI series between New Zealand and India gets underway on November 4 in Auckland, with the action moving to Wellington and Hamilton for the second and third encounters. The series will then head to Mount Maunganui for the final two ODIs on November 13 and 15, bringing the five-match contest to a close.

Chapman is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury and is expected to remain sidelined for a further two weeks. Meanwhile, Ravindra is dealing with a shoulder issue, with the Black Caps opting to give the all-rounder additional time to recover ahead of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against India later this month. The absence of the duo means wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert will be available for all five matches of the ODI series. Meanwhile, Henry Nicholls has been included for the first three games, while Dean Foxcroft will join the squad for the final two matches.

Coach Rob Walter Addresses Squad Changes

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter acknowledged that losing Chapman and Ravindra was a significant blow to the side but remains confident that his squad has enough depth and quality to cope with their absence. “Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side, so it’s a shame they have to miss this series,” said Walter according to the ICC website. “I caught up with Mark last week, and although he’s disappointed, he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks. We’re pleased to bring in Henry, who is no stranger to this side, and Dean, who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies," Walter added.

Updated Squad Lists

New Zealand squad (games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand squad (games 4 and 5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young. (ANI)