New Zealand and South African bowlers have surged up the latest ICC Men's T20I rankings after their series. Lockie Ferguson made a notable 12-place jump, while Abhishek Sharma holds his top spot in the T20I batter rankings.

New Zealand fast bowlers have made significant gains in the latest ICC Men's T20I rankings, reaping the rewards of their impressive performances in the ongoing series against South Africa.

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The five-match contest has seen momentum swing both ways, with players from both sides benefiting in the updated rankings after the first four matches, according to the ICC website.

New Zealand Bowlers Climb Rankings

New Zealand's victory in the third T20I in Auckland proved particularly influential, with Lockie Ferguson producing a standout spell of 1/9 to earn Player of the Match honours. The performance has propelled Ferguson up 12 places to joint 39th in the T20I bowler rankings. He is joined by fellow seamers Ben Sears (up 20 spots to 59th), Kyle Jamieson (up five places to 76th) and Zakary Foulkes (up eight places to 81st), all of whom have climbed the ladder following consistent displays.

South African Players See Upward Trend

South Africa's bowlers have also enjoyed an upward trend. Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj has risen five places to 47th, while Ottneil Baartman (up seven spots to 66th) and Gerald Coetzee (up 46 places to 88th) have registered notable improvements.

All-rounder George Linde has emerged as one of South Africa's positives from the series, climbing one spot to 22nd in the T20I all-rounder rankings after contributing with both bat and ball. At the top of the all-rounders' list, Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza continues to hold his position.

Changes in T20I Batter Rankings

The T20I batter rankings, meanwhile, remain largely unchanged, with India's Abhishek Sharma retaining the No.1 spot ahead of compatriot Ishan Kishan. India captain Suryakumar Yadav has moved up two places to seventh, while New Zealand's Tim Robinson has climbed to 34th following a useful knock in Wellington. In contrast, Tim Seifert and Dewald Brevis have slipped down the rankings after missing matches in the series.