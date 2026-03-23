New Zealand Cricket announced it will pursue the NZ20 franchise league as the preferred option for its domestic T20 competition, which is set to replace the long-running Super Smash tournament, pending final commercial and structural agreements.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said that the board will pursue the NZ20 franchise league as the "preferred option for its domestic T20 competition", making it highly likely to replace the existing Super Smash tournament in their cricketing calendar.

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NZC Board Backs New League

In a statement issued on Sunday night, NZC said, "New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will pursue the proposed NZ20 franchise league as the preferred option for its domestic T20 competition." "The NZC Board has made an in-principle decision to support the establishment of the new league, subject to the satisfactory resolution of key commercial, structural, and governance matters." "While not a final commitment, the decision allows NZC to focus resources on advancing discussions toward a potential licence, and a binding commercial arrangement with the NZ20 league," the statement concluded.

As per NZC's statement, the board chair, Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, termed recognising NZ20 as their preferred domestic T20 competition as a "significant step in a process that carefully weighed the pros and cons of the two main opportunities. She said the board thoroughly debated the choice between potential expansion into Australia's Women's Big Bash League and the NZ20 concept, addressing all central issues involved. "There was extensive discussion on the merits of these proposals, but the board concluded that now's the right time to revitalise our 21-year-old Super Smash competition. This followed broad consultation, particularly within our cricket network, and careful consideration of a wide range of information and advice, including the Deloitte Report. The next steps include working with NZ20 to agree terms and seeking support from our members," the statement added.

Key Conditions for Final Agreement

Puketapu-Lyndon emphasised that identifying a preferred option was part of the process, not the end of it. Several changes to the original NZ20 proposal needed to be negotiated before a final decision was made.

Incorporating the Women's Game

"In particular, we want to work with NZ20 to ensure it incorporates and supports the women's domestic T20 competition, and that it maintains a level of prominence and visibility consistent with NZC's strategic commitment to the women's game," said the board chair.

Regional Representation and Ownership

"Ensuring regional representation of NZ20 teams so fans and aspiring young cricketers can see their heroes in action is also very important to the Board, as is the question of ownership and control, including equity in the competition," she added.

An Exciting Time for NZ Cricket

Puketapu-Lyndon noted that the NZC brand carried significant global value, bolstered by the impressive performances of its national teams in ICC events. The New Zealand team is the current women's T20 World Cup champions, while the men's team also made it to the finals this year, losing to India.

"This is an exciting time for cricket in New Zealand," said Puketapu-Lyndon. "We owe it to everyone to negotiate an outcome that best serves the interests of the game here - and we are confident we are heading in the right direction," she signed off. (ANI)