    NBA: 'Every coach in the league would take him on their team' - Isola backs Tatum despite slump

    Popular sportswriter Frank Isola backed Jayson Tatum despite his recent slump when he spoke on the NBA's official radio show. 

    NBA: 'Every coach in the league would take him on their team' - Isola backs Tatum despite slump
    Boston, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum has struggled to score in the NBA 2022 Finals so far. While the star has led his team to score 23.2 points per game, he's doing so very inefficiently. Tatum is only making 37% of his field goals, and that's despite a staggering 48% shooting from three. The wing has struggled with his two-point shot, whether it may be driving to the room or a mid-range jump shot. Tatum is only shooting 30% from two-point shots. For context, his team-mate Jaylen brown is shooting 47% from the two-point range. Tatum's free-throw shooting has been another concern in the Finals. The career 84% free throw shooter has only made 65% of his free throws. It is especially damaging and frustrating for the Celtics, as Tatum has led both teams in free-throw attempts. 

    On the NBA Radio show, Isola told fans to keep their patience with 24-year-old Tatum, who made his first Finals appearance this year. Isola said, "I'm surprised how many people are down on Jayson Tatum. I mean, it is the NBA Finals, for crying out loud. It is the first time he's been to something of this magnitude. He's been at moments great all playoff long. He hasn't been great in the finals, but he's good. Ask every general manager and head coach if they think Jayson Tatum is a superstar. Every coach in the league would take him on their team."

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 MVP Nikola Jokic to play for Serbia in Eurobasket

    To Tatum's credit, Tatum has impacted the game with his playmaking. For example, in Game 1, despite shooting 3/17 from the field, Tatum impacted the game positively because of his playmaking which led to him getting a final-debut record of 13 assists. Isola's point about Tatum being incredible in the playoffs is also valid.

    Whether it may be his 46-point masterclass to keep the Celtics' season in Milwaukee or his Larry Bird Award-winning Conference Finals performance, Tatum has stepped up when his team has needed him the most. And, on Friday, he will have a chance to do that again to keep the Celtics' championship hopes alive.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
