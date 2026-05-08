NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas and four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins are in New Delhi for the second BUDX NBA House. The two-day event on May 9-10 will celebrate basketball's intersection with music, style, and culture.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today welcomed legendary figures Isiah Thomas and DeMarcus Cousins, ahead of the second edition of BUDX NBA House, set to take place on May 9 and 10, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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BUDX NBA House is a high-energy, immersive fan experience celebrating the intersection of basketball, music, style, and culture. The duo, two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, Isaiah Thomas, and four-time NBA All-Star, DeMarcus Cousins, also unveiled the full programming line-up while interacting with fans of the game, according to a release.

BUDX NBA House Comes to New Delhi

Speaking at the press conference, Rajah Chaudhry, Head of Strategy, APAC, NBA, said the BUDX NBA House aims to bring the NBA experience closer to Indian fans by blending basketball with music, fashion, sneaker culture, and community engagement. He added that after a successful debut in Mumbai, the event's New Delhi edition will feature NBA legends, celebrity games, live performances, and interactive fan experiences.

"The vision behind BUDX NBA House has always been to bring the energy of the NBA experience closer to fans in India. Events like these allow us to bring together the excitement of basketball with music, fashion, sneaker culture and community in a way that feels authentic and locally relevant. Following a successful first edition in Mumbai, we're excited to bring BUDX NBA House to New Delhi this year alongside our partners at Budweiser, with NBA legends, celebrity game, artist performances, fan experiences and interactive programming that celebrate the many ways fans connect with the game," he said.

The weekend will see basketball-themed activities, a slate of music performances by names like NAV, Oppidan, Yashraj, Reble, Fijiana, The Bausa, and Chor Bazaar. The 3-on-3 celebrity game will feature Shanaya Kapoor, Rannvijay Singha, Arvind Krishna, Varun Sood, Sonia Rathee, Simran Kaur, Harman Singha, Shireen Limaye, Lalrina Renthlei, Dhruv Barman, and Anant Ahuja. Adding to this will be photo opportunities with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, as well as performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings' dunk team.

BUDX NBA House 2026 will see BUDX Masterclasses - expert-led workshops and panel discussions to educate and engage emerging artists, DJs and fans, streetwear showcases, an array of food and beverage experiences, and more.

Isiah Thomas on Basketball's Unifying Power

Isiah Thomas said basketball has the power to unite people across cultures and generations while teaching values such as teamwork and discipline. He added that the sport creates opportunities for young people and described bringing basketball to India as a way to foster connection, community, and new possibilities through sport.

"Sports has always been a catalyst for bringing societies and communities together, and basketball has a unique ability to connect people across cultures, backgrounds, and generations. What makes this game so powerful is that it goes far beyond the court, it teaches teamwork, discipline, relationships, and gives young people the opportunity to experience the world in a completely different way. One of my coaches once told me that basketball would allow me to travel the world and meet people from all walks of life, and that's exactly what this game has done for me. That's the beauty of bringing basketball to India; it's about connection, community, and opening doors for young people through sport," he said.

DeMarcus Cousins on India's Basketball Potential

"India is a beautiful country with some of the warmest and most welcoming people I've experienced, and you can truly feel the passion and appreciation for the game here. What excites me most is the sheer potential this market holds, not just for growing basketball globally, but for building something meaningful within the community", said four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

"Being around the players here, I was impressed immediately by the natural size, athleticism, and raw talent. Skill development will come with time, but the foundation is already there. I genuinely believe basketball in India can become something very special, and I'm grateful to be a part of this journey and hopefully continue being a part of its future," he added.

NBA's Growing Presence in India

BUDX NBA House is part of the NBA's broader efforts to engage with fans in India through authentic, on-ground experiences that celebrate the game and its surrounding culture. The NBA continues to expand its presence in the country, connecting with a new generation of fans through basketball, music, fashion and entertainment.

Fans can expect a dynamic lineup of live music performances, interactive fan zones, exclusive merchandise, and unique experiences that bring the energy of the NBA Finals to life in New Delhi. Tickets for BUDX NBA House are available on District by Zomato. (ANI)