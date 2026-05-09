Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, in India for the BUDX NBA House event, praised local talent, stating Indian basketball has strong growth potential. He said he's excited to share his knowledge to help grow the game in the country.

NBA Star Praises Indian Talent

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins praised the talent he has seen in India, stating that Indian basketball has strong potential for growth. DeMarcus Cousins, along with another legendary basketball figure, Isiah Thomas, is in India for the BUDX NBA House event, taking place on May 9 and 10, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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Speaking to ANI, DeMarcus Cousins, who won an Olympic gold at the Rio Games in 2016, said he is excited to contribute to the growth of basketball in India by sharing his experience and knowledge. The American NBA star also praised the talent he has witnessed in India firsthand and expressed confidence in the sport's strong potential for the future. "I'm honoured to be here and excited about sharing my knowledge, my experience, and helping to grow the game in India. I'm eager to see where we can take the game. I have had the opportunity to see some of the talent firsthand, and the potential is definitely there," Cousins told ANI.

'Access to top-level training key for growth'

Cousins, who featured for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA from 2010 to 2017, said Indian players need greater exposure to high-level coaching, training, and competitive experience to fully develop their basketball potential. He added that the natural qualities and fundamentals required to succeed in the sport are already present. "Of course, it's about learning the game, gaining experience through practice and play. They need access to top-level training and development to maximise their growth in the game. As for the intangibles, they are certainly there, all the key elements for basketball," he added.

An NBA All-Star honour is given to a player who is selected as one of the top performers in the NBA for a given season. Each year, the NBA hosts the All-Star Game, featuring the top players selected based on fan voting, player performance, and media or coach input.

About BUDX NBA House

Coming to the BUDX NBA House, the event is a high-energy, immersive fan experience celebrating the intersection of basketball, music, style, and culture. The event includes basketball-themed activities, a slate of music performances by names like NAV, Oppidan, Yashraj, Reble, Fijiana, The Bausa, and Chor Bazaar.

Celebrity Games and Masterclasses

The 3-on-3 celebrity game will feature Shanaya Kapoor, Rannvijay Singha, Arvind Krishna, Varun Sood, Sonia Rathee, Simran Kaur, Harman Singha, Shireen Limaye, Lalrina Renthlei, Dhruv Barman, and Anant Ahuja. BUDX NBA House 2026 also features BUDX Masterclasses - expert-led workshops and panel discussions to educate and engage emerging artists, DJs and fans, streetwear showcases, an array of food and beverage experiences, and more. (ANI)