NBA 2022: Charlotte Hornets head coach finalists to meet with Michael Jordan this week

Kenny Atkinson and Mike D’Antoni are set to meet Michael Jordan to complete their interview process for the Charlotte Hornets Job. Atkinson is expected to meet Jordan today, while D’Antoni will meet the owner later this week. Both Atkinson and D’Antoni were assistants this season but have plenty of head coaching experience. Between 2016 and 2020, Atkinson coached the Brooklyn Nets, who he took from one of the worst teams in the league to a playoff team in NBA 2018-19. After stepping down from the Nets head coaching job in March 2020, Atkinson has been an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

D’Antoni’s resume speaks for itself. The Coach first made his name back in 2004 with his’ seven second or less’ Phoenix Suns side, which played a massive role in the three-point revolution while being one of the league’s sides despite never reaching a final. After small stints with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, D’Anotni coached the Houston Rockets for four seasons between 2016 and 2020. The team won at least a Playoffs series in every season D’Antoni coaches. In NBA 2017-18, the team had the best regular-season record in the league and was a game away from the NBA Finals.

ALSO READ: NBA - Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season

About the Hornets hiring process, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said, “Atkinson and D’Antoni have already had two meetings with management, including with general manager Mitch Kupchak, in the Hornets’ process. The Hornets are expected to extend an offer to a candidate after the final round with Jordan.” The Hornets head coach position became available after the Hornets relieved James Borrego of his duties following a second straight exit in the Play-In tournament [in April 2022].