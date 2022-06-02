NBA 2022 Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics to list Robert Williams and Marcus Smart as questionable

When asked about the Boston Celtics’ injuries, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka confirmed the status of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as ‘questionable’. However, he expects the two players to play in Game 1 of the NBA 2022 Finals. Smart and Williams, who are suffering from lower-body injuries and bone bruises, respectively, have missed time this post-season due to their injuries. Williams has missed time in each Playoffs series so far, as he was out for the first two games against the Brooklyn Nets, missed the last three games of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and missed Game 3 against Miami Heat. Smart has missed three games in the Playoffs: Game 2 against Milwaukee and Game 1 and 4 vs Miami. The Celtics will need contributions from both players in the Finals to have a chance at winning the championship.

Regarding Williams’ injury, who played 14 minutes in Game 7 vs the Heat, Head coach Ime Udoka said, “Rob’s alright. He’s good. He felt good; his minutes [in Game 7 of the East finals] were low. He only played 14 in that game. We tried to keep him in the lower portion if we could. That’s beneficial for him going forward, but the days off also. So, he should feel better in general. He’s getting looked at today and will continue to get his treatment and rehab to get swelling down and some of the pain and mobility back. So, it will be an ongoing thing like I mentioned.”

On his previous ankle injury, Marcus Smart said the injury was “pretty serious”, and he was thankful to be playing.