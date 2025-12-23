Haryana's Ramita Jindal and Himanshu Dhillon won the 10m air rifle mixed team gold at the 68th National Shooting Championship. They defeated Maharashtra's Arya Borse and Parth Mane 16-12. Delhi secured the bronze medal in the senior category.

Haryana's pairing of Ramita Jindal and Himanshu Dhillon displayed a dominant performance to claim the 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy on Tuesday. The duo defeated Maharashtra's Arya Borse and Parth Mane 16-12 in the gold medal match to secure the title, extending Himanshu's fine run after he set a new national record and junior national record of 634.5 in the men's 10m air rifle event on the previous day, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

In the bronze medal match, Delhi's Rajshree Sancheti and Paarth Makhija held their nerve to claim third place with a hard-fought 17-15 victory over the Madhya Pradesh pairing of Shreya Agrawal and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

Junior and Youth Mixed Team Results

The junior 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal went to West Bengal, as Sandrata Roy and Abhinav Shaw delivered a composed performance to defeat Tamil Nadu's Maneshika Tarun Senthil and Shaktivel Senthilvel 16-8 in the final. Karnataka's Hrudya Shri Kondur and Naraen Pranav secured the bronze medal after registering a 17-9 win over the Andhra Pradesh team of Nishitha Bommidi and Ummahesh Maddineni.

In the youth category's gold medal match, Isha Anil Taksale and Pritam Kendre from Maharashtra emerged winners after a closely fought contest, edging past Tamil Nadu's Maneshika Tarun Senthil and Shaktivel Senthilvel 16-14 to claim the gold medal. The bronze medal was secured by Karnataka's Tilottama Sen and Abishek Sekhar, who defeated West Bengal's Sandratta Roy and Abhinav Shaw 17-9 in the bronze medal match.

Championship Moves to New Delhi

The championship action now shifts to New Delhi after Christmas, with the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men finals scheduled for Friday, December 26, 2025, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, where the first final will get underway at 2:00 PM IST.

Other Results

