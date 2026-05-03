England Women's cricket captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand due to a minor tear in her left calf. The ECB termed it a precautionary step, with her condition to be reviewed before the T20I series.

England Women's cricket team captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, will miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a minor tear in her left calf, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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Injury Details and Series Impact

England will play three ODIs against New Zealand, starting May 10. With the second ODI scheduled for May 13, the last match of the series will be played on May 16. After the ODIs, both teams will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting May 20.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called the decision of not playing Sciver-Brunt a precautionary step and said her condition will be reviewed before the T20I series against New Zealand, which begins England's build-up to the home T20 World Cup in June.

The injury occurred while Sciver-Brunt was playing for The Blaze in their ECB Women's One-Day Cup over Warwickshire. She had scored 47 from 32 balls and also took 2 for 45 in seven overs, but later felt discomfort after the match. Scans on Saturday confirmed the issue, and she has now been advised to rest for a period.

Squad Replacements

Sciver-Brunt's absence has led to the recall of vice-captain Charlie Dean to the ODI squad, even though she had been expected to miss the series while recovering from a back stress fracture. Top-order batter Maia Bouchier has also been included as additional cover.

Road to the World Cup

England's women have not featured in competitive action since last year's ODI World Cup. They are set to face New Zealand in both ODI and T20I series this month, followed by three T20Is against India, as they continue preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12. (ANI)