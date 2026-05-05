Three national badminton camps, sanctioned at INR 1.67 crore by MYAS, are underway across Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Guwahati. The camps, featuring top shuttlers, follow India's bronze medal win at the recent Thomas and Uber Cup.

Three ongoing national coaching camps, sanctioned at INR 1.67 crore by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), began on April 10 across Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Guwahati -- just weeks before the Thomas Cup 2026, bringing together the country's top shuttlers under a unified high-performance setup, according to a release.

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The Indian men's team won the bronze medal in this edition of the Thomas and Uber Cup, which took place between April 24 and May 3, in Horsens, Denmark. The three camps enabled key players such as Lakshya Sen, debutant Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to train together, fine-tune combinations and build match rhythm ahead of the team championship.

Camp Venues and Player Distribution

The camps are being held at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad, Centre for Badminton Excellence, Bengaluru and National Centre for Excellence Badminton Academy, Guwahati.

According to the release, 13 male shuttlers and 9 female shuttlers are in the camp in Hyderabad, 5 male and female shuttlers each are in Bengaluru, while 4 male shuttlers and one female shuttler are training in Guwahati. The camp will go on till June 30.

Expert Guidance and Future Goals

Conducted under the guidance of chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, the camp is integrating foreign coaches, physios, trainers and analysts to create a competition-ready environment. The camps, which run until June 30, also include the Uber Cup team, including Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly, Tanisha Crasto, and more. The focus of the camps now shifts to prepare the Indian Badminton Team for the Asian Games 2026, the Olympic Games 2028, and other International Events organised by the Badminton World Federation /Badminton Asia. (ANI)