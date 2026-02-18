Mumbai's Architect Pickleball Tournament 2026, backed by IIID, saw over 150 professionals compete. The event, promoting fitness and community, concluded with Team Nexion winning the championship title against runners-up Team Steelx.

The Architect Pickleball Tournament 2026, supported by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Mumbai Regional Chapter, concluded with an action-packed final, bringing together over 150 architects and interior designers from across Mumbai to celebrate fitness, teamwork, and community spirit, as per a release. Following weeks of practice sessions held at multiple venues across the city and a pre-event gala dinner at Sofitel, Mumbai, the tournament advanced through league and knockout stages to a closely contested final. Team Nexion clinched the championship title, while Team Steelx finished as runners-up, marking a strong conclusion to Season 2 of the APB Tour.

A Celebration of Community and Camaraderie

Winning captain ID. Soniya Potdarr described the tournament as a refreshing opportunity to engage with the larger design fraternity in a relaxed yet competitive environment. The initiative's core objective of strengthening professional bonds through sport was underscored by Ar. Milind Pai, Hon. Secretary, IIID Mumbai Regional Chapter, who noted that the tournament successfully brought the fraternity together beyond work, promoting health, camaraderie, and meaningful engagement. Captains including Ar. Sandeep Shikre (Steelx), Ar. Ahmed Shaikh (Comlux), Ar. Vipul Tapke (Changi Lights), Ar. Reza Kabul (Heritage Marble), and Ar. Qutub Mandviwala (The Select) echoed this sentiment, highlighting the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and fellowship that defined the event both on and off the court.

Strong Industry Support and Sponsorship

The tournament was powered by Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Invogue as Title Sponsor, with sponsor partners Heritage Marble, Comlux, The Select, Steelx, ARC ONE, Nexion, and Changi Lights, each leading a team through the competition.

Manish Shah, MD, Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Invogue, highlighted the importance of building stronger connections within the design community through wellness and collaboration, while Rahool Jindal, MD, Heritage Marble, described the APB Tour as a refreshing blend of sport and professional bonding. Nitin Agarwal, MD, Comlux, and Pratik Agarwal, MD, The Select, emphasised the tournament's energetic, collaborative spirit, and Mayur Jain, CEO, Steelx, noted its success in creating meaningful, experience-led engagement. Rashmi Anand, Director, ARC ONE, and Gaurav Khandelwal, AVP, Nexion, praised the discipline, structure, and relevance of the initiative, while Kirti Patel, Director, Changi Lights, summed it up as a platform that fostered lasting connections both on and off the court.

Building a Lasting Movement

Executed by Team IIGNITE Inc., led by Gauri Verma, the Architect Pickleball Tournament continues to grow as a distinctive movement integrating fitness, networking, and community building within the architecture and interior design profession. With the successful conclusion of Season 2, the APB Tour is poised to return with larger participation and deeper industry engagement. (ANI)