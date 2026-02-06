17-year-old Lilli Tagger stunned 2024 champion Darja Semenistaja in a comeback quarterfinal victory at the Mumbai Open. Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Lanlana Tararudee also won their matches to advance to the semi-finals of the WTA 125K event.

17-year-old Lilli Tagger scripted an incredible comeback victory against 2024 edition champion and current second seed Darja Semenistaja in the quarterfinal of the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Friday. Meanwhile, Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Lanlana Tararudee also advanced to the semi-finals of the Singles draw, as per an MSLTA press release.

Quarter-final Action

The day's action got underway with last edition's finalist, Mananchaya Sawangkaew, facing ninth seed Tatiana Prozorova on Centre Court. The former, who was also last season's runner-up, won the first set comfortably, as the 22-year-old Prozorova struggled to find her rhythm and committed multiple unforced errors. Despite showing some resolve and taking the lead in the second set, Prozorova struggled to convert crucial games and eventually fell short in straight sets, losing 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated match-up between third seed Leolia Jeanjean and fifth seed Lanlana Tararudee was played on Court 1. The World No. 129, Tararudee, fought back after losing a closely contested first set and ended up winning the next two sets comfortably in a match that lasted for 2 hours and 17 minutes. The Thailand player scripted a memorable comeback win, prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In another engaging clash, Lilli Tagger faced her toughest test yet as she went up against 2024 edition champion, Darja Semenistaja on Centre Court. Tagger made an adjustment mid-game to wrestle back control after losing the first set. The 17-year-old showcased why she's regarded as one of the most exciting prospects on the circuit, playing more slice shots and negating Semenistaja's movement throughout. The Austrian ended up winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the semi-final.

Upcoming Matches

Later in the day, Japan's Mei Yamaguchi will be in action against China's Fangran Tian in the last match of the Singles quarter final stage. In the Doubles, the first semifinal of the Doubles Main Draw will also take place as the duo of Nicole Fossa Huergo and Mananchaya Sawangkaew will go up against the pair of Hiroko Kuwata and Park So-hyun.

Results

Singles: Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) bt Tatiana Prozorova: 6-1, 6-4. Lanlana Tararudee (THA) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA): 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Lili Tagger (AUT) bt Darja Semenistaja (LAT): 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. (ANI)