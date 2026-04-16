The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is the first state cricket body in India to introduce a contract system for domestic players. Graded A, B, and C, the contracts offer annual retainers from INR 8 lakh to 20 lakh based on performance.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has become the first-ever state cricket association of the country to introduce a contract system for its domestic players, reported ESPNCricinfo on Thursday.

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The contracts will be given to eligible players as per their performance, fitness, benchmarks and the recommendations of the selection committee. The players have been divided in three grades, but it is not known yet if these contracts will cover both men's and women's cricketers.

Contract Grades and Remuneration

-Grade A: INR 12 lakh to 20 lakh per annum

-Grade B: INR 8 lakh to 12 lakh per annum

-Grade C: INR 8 lakh per annum

Apart from this, players will be given match fees, daily allowances, performance based incentives, as per the policies of the state board.

Aims of the New System

"The system is designed to support players who are on the cusp of higher honours, ensuring stability and motivation to perform consistently at the domestic level," the MCA said in a release as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

'A New Era for Mumbai Cricket'

"This initiative marks a new era for Mumbai cricket," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said. "We are proud to be the first association to implement a player contract system - a progressive step that will provide greater security, structure, and growth opportunities for our Mumbai players. It reflects our vision to strengthen the foundation of Mumbai cricket and empower the next generation of cricketers," he added. (ANI)