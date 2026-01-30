MS Dhoni met Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi and has started batting practice for IPL 2026. After a lackluster 2025 season, the 44-year-old CSK icon aims for a sixth title, with his future in the spotlight after Sanju Samson's arrival.

Former Indian World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Thursday. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren posted pictures with Dhoni on his X handle and wrote, "I suddenly met Mahi." माही से अचानक मिलना हुआ... pic.twitter.com/aATfdZAMsD — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 29, 2026

Dhoni gears up for IPL 2026

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s trophy-collecting icon, Dhoni, has also started batting practice ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Dhoni is one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, a strike rate of 137.45, and 24 fifties, including a best of 84*.

CSK's comeback ambitions and team changes

Last season, CSK finished at the bottom, with just four wins in 14 matches. Dhoni had a lacklustre season, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad's absence due to injury. Fans would be hoping that the 'Finisher Thala' will unleash his fury after a tough 2025 season, with the arrival of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the franchise in a trade with Rajasthan Royals (RR), putting Dhoni's future in the spotlight.

With his skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in red-hot form in domestic cricket, CSK, the five-time champions, still have 44-year-old superstar Dhoni as their marquee player, and they aim to make it six titles this season.

IPL 2026 Schedule

IPL 2026 will be held between March 26 and May 31, in the same window as in recent years. The 19th edition of the IPL will kick off roughly three weeks after the conclusion of the men's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)