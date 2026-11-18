Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina, along with cricketers Rinku Singh, Matheesha Pathirana and Tilak Varma, paid tribute to MS Dhoni after the Chennai-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise confirmed that the former captain would transition into the role of Team Mentor ahead of the 2027 season. CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey.

The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition.

Raina, who shared the dressing room with Dhoni and was part of several successful campaigns with CSK, penned an emotional message, recalling their journey together and highlighting the former captain's lasting legacy at the franchise. “Some partnerships go beyond cricket. Some bonds go beyond the boundary. And some legends never truly retire. @mahi7781 From sharing the dressing room to lifting trophies together, every moment with you, Mahi bhai, has been a memory for life. We’ve celebrated victories, faced challenges, and lived a dream that will always remain close to my heart. The No. 7 jersey may no longer walk onto the field, but your legacy will forever be the heartbeat of Chepauk. As you begin a new innings as mentor of our beloved CSK, I know the same calm mind, fearless spirit, and unmatched wisdom will continue to inspire generations. From leading us on the field to guiding us from the sidelines, you’ll always be our Thala. The role changes, the legacy doesn’t. Once a captain, forever our Thala. Love you always, Mahi bhai,” Raina said in an Instagram post.

India batter Rinku Singh also thanked Dhoni for the memories and lessons, wishing him the best for his new role. “Thank you bhaiya for all the memories and lessons! All the best,” Rinku Singh said in his Instagram story.

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who also played under Dhoni at CSK, recalled how he went from watching the former India captain on television to sharing the dressing room with him. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d go from watching you on TV as a fanboy to sharing the same dressing room with you. Mahi Bhai, since 2022, it’s been an unforgettable journey. Thank you for trusting me, believing in me and giving me the opportunity to learn from you. Getting to know you beyond the game and sharing those little moments in the dressing room is something I’ll always cherish. No words will ever be enough to express what this journey means to me. I’ll always be grateful for everything. From a fanboy to sharing the dressing room with my idol. Thank you for everything, Mahi Bhai,” he said.

India and Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma also expressed gratitude to Dhoni, recalling the advice he received from the former India captain while developing his game. “Grew up watching you play and took so much of your advice while trying to improve my game. Thank you for everything that you've done for cricket Mahi bhai. Wishing you the best in your new role,” he said in an Instagram story.

Meanwhile, young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also shared a photograph with Dhoni, paying tribute to the former India captain whose IPL journey as a player came to an end.

Dhoni's retirement marks the conclusion of a career that transformed Chennai Super Kings into one of the most successful and recognisable franchises in the history of the IPL. Under his captaincy, CSK established themselves as a dominant force, winning five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The franchise also lifted the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014, further strengthening its reputation as a powerhouse in franchise cricket. CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also achieved the distinction of winning both the IPL and Champions League T20 in the same year. Dhoni led Chennai to numerous finals and playoff appearances, building a team culture based on consistency, trust and composure under pressure. His ability to get the best out of players, particularly in challenging situations, became one of the defining characteristics of the CSK setup. His leadership was not restricted to tactical decisions on the field. Dhoni became synonymous with the franchise's philosophy of backing experienced players, maintaining a settled dressing room and ensuring that individuals performed with confidence and clarity. Several cricketers enjoyed some of the most successful phases of their careers under his leadership.

Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback. Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player.

Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers.