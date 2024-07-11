Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Motorsports has always been a passion': Ganguly joins Indian Racing Festival as owner of Kolkata Royal Tigers

    Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was announced on Thursday as the owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers, ahead of the Indian Racing Festival 2024, which will take place between August and September this year.

    In addition to the new Kolkata racing team, the festival will feature seven other teams based in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

    The racing festival will include two major championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

    Expressing his enthusiasm for the association, Ganguly, the former BCCI president said: "I am truly excited to embark on this journey with the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival.

    "Motorsports has always been a passion of mine and together with the Kolkata Royal Tigers, we aim to build a strong legacy in the Indian Racing Festival and inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts."

    Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), welcomed Ganguly to the racing community.

    "We are thrilled to announce Sourav Ganguly as the owner of the Kolkata franchise. His visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, shaped by years of legendary cricketing success, brings unparalleled dynamism to the Indian Racing Festival," he said.

    It is worth noting that veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently acquired stakes in the American Gambits, a team set to compete in the second edition of the Global Chess League.

