After being overlooked for the upcoming series against New Zealand, pacer Mohammed Shami remains determined to make a comeback. He is prioritising a full domestic season to maintain rhythm, sharpen skills, and make a strong case for his return.

India pacer Mohammed Shami remains determined to fight his way back into the national side after being overlooked for the upcoming series against New Zealand, insisting that consistent performances and a full domestic season are his immediate priorities. The seasoned pacer is prioritising the domestic season, aiming to maintain his rhythm, sharpen his skills and make the most of every match as he continues to work towards a return to the national side. Shami continues to be sidelined from the Indian team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced squads for the much-anticipated ODI and Test series against New Zealand, and the 36-year-old’s name was not included yet again. Shami was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Delhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

'Focused on my own game'

“I'm always positive and focused on performing well in every match I play. I want to keep playing as many matches as possible because that helps me maintain my physical momentum, improve my game, and sharpen my skills. That's what I'm focused on right now. What more can I do than keep playing and giving my best?” Shami told ANI. With Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as India’s men’s chief selector ended earlier this month, Pragyan Ojha has taken over the role. Speaking about the new selection committee and social media, Shami said he is focused on his performance and team responsibilities, choosing to stay away from social media and dedicate his time to practice, skill development and playing as many matches as possible this season.

“I'm focused entirely on my own game and don't really concern myself with what others are doing. My priority is to fulfil whatever the team and the game demand of me. I've also completely stepped away from social media, as I don't like spending too much time browsing it. Instead, I'm focusing on being on the ground, putting in the hours during practice sessions, and playing as many matches as possible this season. That's where I want to invest my time and energy," he added.

Eyeing 2027 World Cup, domestic season key

With age likely to be a talking point ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, Shami remains focused on keeping himself competitive through consistent performances and a full domestic season. The senior pacer, who will be 37 by the time of the tournament, said he is giving his best and leaving the rest to God.

Shami also said playing the entire domestic season would be important for his development as he continues to work towards a possible return to international cricket. “I'm trying my best and giving it everything I have. Beyond that, what happens and what doesn't is in God's hands. For now, it's very important for me to play the entire domestic season, as it will help me work on my skills, improve my game, and stay prepared for whatever lies ahead," he said.

Shami's recent performances

Shami last featured in an international match back in March last year, in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand that India won. Notably, Shami played a key role in India’s tournament win as he grabbed nine wickets in five innings at an average of 25.88. Since then, the Bengal pacer has featured in the Duleep Trophy 2026, taking seven wickets in three matches at an average of 26.57 to help East Zone clinch the title. He also claimed 37 wickets for Bengal in seven matches during the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, at an average of 16.72. In the one match that he played in the 2026-27 season of the Ranji Trophy, Shami returned figures of 4/30 & 1/29.

Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer had modest returns in the IPL 2025 and 2026 seasons, taking six wickets in nine matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025 and 12 wickets in 13 matches for Lucknow Super Giants in 2026.

However, the speedster's strong performances in domestic cricket had raised hopes of his return to the national side, particularly for the ODI and Test formats. The hopes grew further after his contemporary, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, also 36, earned a recall to India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand, which precedes the ODI and Test series. (ANI)