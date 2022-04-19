MMA star Jorge Masvidal signs with Fanfury as its global ambassador

When it comes to Daily Fantasy Sports, Fanfury stands out from the crowd thanks to its tokenomics and decentralized approach, which tries to navigate market volatility through a deflationary system.

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is ranked 6th in the UFC Welterweight Division. The MMA Fighter has a professional record of 35 wins, he is the current holder of the UFC BMF belt, and holds the record for the fastest knockout in the history of UFC. And now he has signed with Fanfury as their global brand ambassador.

Fanfury is a Fantasy-based Play-to-Earn sports platform that allows Community Ownership and Governance. It aims at bringing blockchain-based gaming and earning opportunities to sports enthusiasts, through its Team Fan Clubs, in-game passive income assets that pay out rewards on a daily basis.

Fanfury will employ a "point system" to evaluate the performance of selected players as well as their overall outcomes in tournaments, which is based on the existing daily fantasy sports principles.

Fanfury x Jorge Masvidal

When asked about why the team felt Jorge Masvidal is their ideal Brand Ambassador, the team said, “Jorge embodies everything Fanfury stands for, from his achievements in the UFC to his fan following who want to see him connect with crypto-based sports platforms, made it one of the most compelling reasons why we felt that if Fanfury had a global ambassador to represent it, it has to be someone like Jorge.”



"I am stoked to have Mr. Masvidal on board. Having followed him through his MMA and UFC days, I must say it's a dream and an honor to be working with "Gamebred" and having him represent Fanfury."

- Adrian Ross, CEO - Fanfury.



Future for Fanfury

Their approach also takes into account traditional gamers who may or may not be familiar with crypto, allowing easier onboarding of users to the platform. This, combined with the growing demand for fantasy sports in the Terra (LUNA) community, means Fanfury has a lot of room to expand.

The brand is set to begin with its first set of launch events kicking off with Forge scheduled between 18-22 April. The event will see a total of 250 Team Fan Clubs sold over a period of one week.

These Team Fan Clubs are in-game assets that pay out monthly dividends to its owners and members, and are being sold in an auction style sale.

The upcoming launch has been seeing a lot of activity and excitement from its followers and community. The community truly believes the best is yet to come, given Fanfury’s distinctive tokenomics and backing from multiple investors along with the added benefit of utilizing Terra through decentralized oracles offers a truly disruptive and cost-effective, and transparent platform for its users.

Terra rises by 20% over the last 30 days

The Terra ecosystem, overseen by Terraform Labs, is one of the very few projects that the crypto community is bullish on. Terra is an open-source blockchain platform for algorithmic stablecoins. While its market dominance stands at 1.72 percent at the time of writing this article Terra’s highest price reached $103 and Luna, its native currency token considered a versatile token, has seen a rise of 20.4 percent in the past 30 days. This makes the upcoming Fanfury App Launch all the more compelling.



If you want to be a part of Fanfury’s decentralized approach to gaming, now is the time.



